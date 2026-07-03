Jaya Janaki Nayaka has become the first film in the world to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube. This achievement comes years after its initial theatrical release.
Nine Years After Release, Rakul Preet Singh's Film Creates History With 1 Billion Views On YouTube
Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' Jaya Janaki Nayaka has become the first film in the world to cross 1 billion YouTube views, despite being a box office flop in 2017.
- Jaya Janaki Nayaka crossed one billion YouTube views globally.
- The 2017 theatrical flop revived through digital viewing.
- Its Hindi dubbed version drove this unprecedented global record.
A film that struggled to make an impact at the box office has now achieved a remarkable milestone years after its theatrical release. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Jaya Janaki Nayaka has scripted history by becoming the first film in the world to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.
Released in 2017, the action drama failed to impress audiences during its cinema run. However, its digital journey has turned out to be an extraordinary success, giving the film a second life and setting a new global benchmark.
Jaya Janaki Nayaka Becomes The First Film To Reach 1 Billion YouTube Views
Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' Jaya Janaki Nayaka has registered a historic achievement. The film has become the first movie in the world to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.
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While PSY's music video Gangnam Style was the first music video to cross the billion-view mark, Jaya Janaki Nayakahas now achieved the feat in the film category. The movie was originally released in 2017 but failed to perform at the box office.
Box Office Performance
According to Hindustan Times, the film was produced on a budget of Rs 40 crore but managed a worldwide box office collection of only Rs 20 crore. It also received largely negative reviews from critics.
Despite its disappointing theatrical run, the film found a massive audience online. The Telugu version was released under the title Jaya Janaki Nayaka, while the Hindi dubbed version was titled Khoonkhar. The Hindi version was uploaded to YouTube seven years ago and has now become the driving force behind this record-breaking achievement. The film was directed by Boyapati Srinu.
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Director Reacts To The Historic Milestone
Director Boyapati Srinu expressed his delight after the film reached the landmark. Sharing a post, he wrote:
"1 billion views. 1,000 million hearts. 100 crore emotions. One film. The first film to achieve this milestone. Thank you for all the love and support."
View this post on Instagram
Sarrainodu Was Close To Achieving The Record
Interestingly, Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu could have become the first film to reach this milestone. However, the Hindi dubbed version, which had already accumulated millions of views, was deleted and later re-uploaded, preventing it from reaching the landmark first.
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Cast And Director's Latest Projects
On the work front, director Boyapati Srinu most recently helmed Akhanda 2. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan.
Frequently Asked Questions
What major milestone has the film Jaya Janaki Nayaka achieved?
Who are the lead actors in Jaya Janaki Nayaka?
The film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead roles. It was directed by Boyapati Srinu.
How did Jaya Janaki Nayaka perform at the box office compared to its digital success?
It struggled at the box office, earning Rs 20 crore against a Rs 40 crore budget. Yet, it achieved extraordinary online success, giving the film a second life.
Which version of the film contributed most to its 1 billion YouTube views?
The Hindi dubbed version, titled Khoonkhar, was the primary driving force behind this record-breaking achievement. It was uploaded to YouTube seven years ago.