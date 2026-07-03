Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaya Janaki Nayaka crossed one billion YouTube views globally.

The 2017 theatrical flop revived through digital viewing.

Its Hindi dubbed version drove this unprecedented global record.

A film that struggled to make an impact at the box office has now achieved a remarkable milestone years after its theatrical release. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Jaya Janaki Nayaka has scripted history by becoming the first film in the world to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.

Released in 2017, the action drama failed to impress audiences during its cinema run. However, its digital journey has turned out to be an extraordinary success, giving the film a second life and setting a new global benchmark.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka Becomes The First Film To Reach 1 Billion YouTube Views

Rakul Preet Singh and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' Jaya Janaki Nayaka has registered a historic achievement. The film has become the first movie in the world to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.

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While PSY's music video Gangnam Style was the first music video to cross the billion-view mark, Jaya Janaki Nayakahas now achieved the feat in the film category. The movie was originally released in 2017 but failed to perform at the box office.

Box Office Performance

According to Hindustan Times, the film was produced on a budget of Rs 40 crore but managed a worldwide box office collection of only Rs 20 crore. It also received largely negative reviews from critics.

Despite its disappointing theatrical run, the film found a massive audience online. The Telugu version was released under the title Jaya Janaki Nayaka, while the Hindi dubbed version was titled Khoonkhar. The Hindi version was uploaded to YouTube seven years ago and has now become the driving force behind this record-breaking achievement. The film was directed by Boyapati Srinu.

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Director Reacts To The Historic Milestone

Director Boyapati Srinu expressed his delight after the film reached the landmark. Sharing a post, he wrote:

"1 billion views. 1,000 million hearts. 100 crore emotions. One film. The first film to achieve this milestone. Thank you for all the love and support."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boyapati Srinu (@boyapatisrinu_official)

Sarrainodu Was Close To Achieving The Record

Interestingly, Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu could have become the first film to reach this milestone. However, the Hindi dubbed version, which had already accumulated millions of views, was deleted and later re-uploaded, preventing it from reaching the landmark first.

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Cast And Director's Latest Projects

On the work front, director Boyapati Srinu most recently helmed Akhanda 2. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan.