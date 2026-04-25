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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient With Head-Turning Looks

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient With Head-Turning Looks

Rihanna turned heads in Mumbai at the Fenty Beauty India launch, alongside Janhvi Kapoor with standout fashion moment.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Rihanna turned heads in Mumbai at the Fenty Beauty India launch, alongside Janhvi Kapoor with standout fashion moment.

Rihanna And Janhvi Kapoor Serve Major Fashion Goals With Bold Style Statements

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Rihanna made a striking transition for the after-party of an event, stepping out in a custom Alaïa ensemble that completely shifted the mood. The fit-and-flare jersey dress featured a high turtle neckline and full sleeves, creating a sleek and structured silhouette. What truly elevated the look were the V-shaped crocodile leather cut-outs, inspired by Pieter Mulier’s Summer–Fall 2026 collection, adding an edgy, sculptural dimension.
Rihanna made a striking transition for the after-party of an event, stepping out in a custom Alaïa ensemble that completely shifted the mood. The fit-and-flare jersey dress featured a high turtle neckline and full sleeves, creating a sleek and structured silhouette. What truly elevated the look were the V-shaped crocodile leather cut-outs, inspired by Pieter Mulier’s Summer–Fall 2026 collection, adding an edgy, sculptural dimension.
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Her jewellery took a more maximalist turn—multiple diamond rings, statement ear cuffs, and a standout haathphool by Manish Malhotra, this time with heavier diamond detailing, added a bold sparkle. The styling felt deliberate, powerful, and unapologetically dramatic.
Her jewellery took a more maximalist turn—multiple diamond rings, statement ear cuffs, and a standout haathphool by Manish Malhotra, this time with heavier diamond detailing, added a bold sparkle. The styling felt deliberate, powerful, and unapologetically dramatic.
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Bollywood Fashion Red Carpet Looks ABP Live Celeb Spotted Rihanna Outfit Janhvi Kapoor Look Celebrity Fashion Event

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