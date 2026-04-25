ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient With Head-Turning Looks

Rihanna made a striking transition for the after-party of an event, stepping out in a custom Alaïa ensemble that completely shifted the mood. The fit-and-flare jersey dress featured a high turtle neckline and full sleeves, creating a sleek and structured silhouette. What truly elevated the look were the V-shaped crocodile leather cut-outs, inspired by Pieter Mulier’s Summer–Fall 2026 collection, adding an edgy, sculptural dimension.