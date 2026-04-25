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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient With Head-Turning Looks
Rihanna turned heads in Mumbai at the Fenty Beauty India launch, alongside Janhvi Kapoor with standout fashion moment.
Rihanna And Janhvi Kapoor Serve Major Fashion Goals With Bold Style Statements
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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