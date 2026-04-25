Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wish-granting app leads to deadly consequences in Netflix horror.

Inspiring sports drama depicts table tennis dream in 1950s.

Survival thriller shows woman's fight against deadly isolation.

New animated series expands the Stranger Things universe.

This weekend brings a fresh mix of exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, and more. From thrilling survival stories to emotional dramas and fun animated spin-offs, there’s something for everyone. Whether you like horror, sports, or inspiring stories, these new movies and shows promise full entertainment. With big stars, interesting plots, and different genres, your binge-watch list is sorted. Grab your snacks, sit back, and enjoy these latest releases that will keep you hooked all weekend long.

If Wishes Could Kill

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, Netflix

A group of students finds a strange app that grants their wishes. But every wish comes with a deadly cost. As fear spreads, they try to stop the curse before it’s too late. This horror story is full of suspense and mystery.

Marty Supreme

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, Amazon Prime Video

This story follows a young man chasing his dream of becoming a table tennis champion. Set in the 1950s, it shows his struggles, risks, and passion. It’s an inspiring sports drama about ambition and determination.

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Apex

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, Netflix

A survival thriller where a woman must fight to stay alive in a dangerous and isolated place. She faces deadly challenges while being hunted. The film is intense, emotional, and full of action moments.

Running Point Season 2

Release date and platform: April 23, 2026, Netflix

This new season continues the story of a woman managing a basketball team. It shows her personal struggles and professional challenges. The show mixes drama, sports, and emotions in a simple and engaging way.

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Stranger Things Animated Spin-off

Release date and platform: April 23, 2026, Netflix

A new animated series based on the popular world of Stranger Things. It brings fresh stories, characters, and adventures. Fans can expect mystery, supernatural elements, and exciting storytelling in a new format.

24

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, JioHotstar

This action thriller series follows an anti-terror officer trying to stop a dangerous attack. The story moves fast with high tension and suspense. It focuses on time-sensitive missions and difficult decisions. It is perfect for viewers who enjoy intense and gripping dramas.

Band Melam

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, ZEE5

This Telugu romantic drama tells the story of childhood love that faces challenges in adulthood. The characters deal with emotions, relationships, and real-life struggles. It is a simple yet touching story about love, growth, and second chances.

Criminal Record Season 2

Release date and platform: April 22, 2026, Apple TV+

A crime drama that follows detectives solving a complex murder case. The story explores justice, truth, and hidden secrets. With strong performances and gripping twists, it keeps viewers interested from start to end. It is ideal for fans of serious crime stories.

Greenland 2: Migration

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, Lionsgate Play

This sequel continues the story of survival after a global disaster. A family struggles to find safety in a dangerous world. It is full of action, emotion, and tension. The film shows human strength and hope during difficult times.