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HomeEntertainmentOTTWeekend OTT Releases: From Stranger Things Animated Spin-off To Marty Supreme; What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Weekend OTT Releases: From Stranger Things Animated Spin-off To Marty Supreme; What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

This weekend’s OTT lineup brings 9 exciting new movies and shows across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. From horror and survival thrillers to sports drama and crime stories.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wish-granting app leads to deadly consequences in Netflix horror.
  • Inspiring sports drama depicts table tennis dream in 1950s.
  • Survival thriller shows woman's fight against deadly isolation.
  • New animated series expands the Stranger Things universe.

This weekend brings a fresh mix of exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, and more. From thrilling survival stories to emotional dramas and fun animated spin-offs, there’s something for everyone. Whether you like horror, sports, or inspiring stories, these new movies and shows promise full entertainment. With big stars, interesting plots, and different genres, your binge-watch list is sorted. Grab your snacks, sit back, and enjoy these latest releases that will keep you hooked all weekend long.

  If Wishes Could Kill

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, Netflix

A group of students finds a strange app that grants their wishes. But every wish comes with a deadly cost. As fear spreads, they try to stop the curse before it’s too late. This horror story is full of suspense and mystery.

Marty Supreme

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, Amazon Prime Video

This story follows a young man chasing his dream of becoming a table tennis champion. Set in the 1950s, it shows his struggles, risks, and passion. It’s an inspiring sports drama about ambition and determination.

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Apex

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, Netflix

A survival thriller where a woman must fight to stay alive in a dangerous and isolated place. She faces deadly challenges while being hunted. The film is intense, emotional, and full of action moments.

 Running Point Season 2

Release date and platform: April 23, 2026, Netflix

This new season continues the story of a woman managing a basketball team. It shows her personal struggles and professional challenges. The show mixes drama, sports, and emotions in a simple and engaging way.

ALSO READ | Raghav Chadha Faces Gen Z Backlash, Loses 1 Million Instagram Followers in 24 Hours

  Stranger Things Animated Spin-off

Release date and platform: April 23, 2026, Netflix

A new animated series based on the popular world of Stranger Things. It brings fresh stories, characters, and adventures. Fans can expect mystery, supernatural elements, and exciting storytelling in a new format.

 24

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, JioHotstar

This action thriller series follows an anti-terror officer trying to stop a dangerous attack. The story moves fast with high tension and suspense. It focuses on time-sensitive missions and difficult decisions. It is perfect for viewers who enjoy intense and gripping dramas.

 Band Melam

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, ZEE5

This Telugu romantic drama tells the story of childhood love that faces challenges in adulthood. The characters deal with emotions, relationships, and real-life struggles. It is a simple yet touching story about love, growth, and second chances.

  Criminal Record Season 2

Release date and platform: April 22, 2026, Apple TV+

A crime drama that follows detectives solving a complex murder case. The story explores justice, truth, and hidden secrets. With strong performances and gripping twists, it keeps viewers interested from start to end. It is ideal for fans of serious crime stories.

Greenland 2: Migration

Release date and platform: April 24, 2026, Lionsgate Play

This sequel continues the story of survival after a global disaster. A family struggles to find safety in a dangerous world. It is full of action, emotion, and tension. The film shows human strength and hope during difficult times.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new shows and movies are releasing this weekend?

This weekend features a variety of new releases on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and more, including thrillers, dramas, and animated spin-offs.

What is the plot of 'If Wishes Could Kill' on Netflix?

'If Wishes Could Kill' is a horror story about students who find a wish-granting app with deadly consequences. They must stop a curse before it's too late.

Where can I watch the 'Stranger Things' animated spin-off?

The 'Stranger Things' animated spin-off will be available on Netflix starting April 23, 2026. It promises new stories and adventures in the popular 'Stranger Things' universe.

Which new releases are sports-related?

There are two sports-related releases: 'Marty Supreme', an inspiring drama about a table tennis champion, and 'Running Point Season 2', which follows a woman managing a basketball team.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Web Series OTT Releases Marty Supreme Netflix New Movies Prime Video Releases Weekend Binge Watch JioHotstar Shows ZEE5 Content April 2026 OTT Greenland 2
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