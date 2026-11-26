After an unexpected box office run, devotional biopic Hanuman Ansh is heading to OTT, giving audiences another chance to watch the film. Based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, the film will arrive on Sony LIV on November 27, 2026, followed by its Netflix release on November 29. While Sony LIV will stream the Hindi version, Netflix will make the film available in five other languages.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Sends Legal Notice To Content Creator For Sharing 'Defamatory' Anant Ambani 'Keep Quiet' Reel

'Hanuman Ansh' OTT Release Date And Streaming Platforms

Netflix has confirmed that Hanuman Ansh will begin streaming on its platform on November 29. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Announcing the release, Netflix shared a post that read, "Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix."

Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix ✨ Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India. https://t.co/Xbu6kuNRsy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the Hindi version will premiere on Sony LIV on November 27. The film is therefore set to reach viewers across two streaming platforms, with separate release dates for its language versions.

वही भक्ति, वही भाव। 🪷 Experience the divine Hindi blockbuster. Sony LIV brings home Hanuman Ansh on 27th Nov in Hindi. [Hanuman Ansh, Neeb Karori Baba, Sony LIV] https://t.co/etiHaT8FNT — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 25, 2026

'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh had a modest start in cinemas, earning just Rs 10 lakh on its opening day. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 1.08 crore, and the film initially struggled to draw audiences. However, its fortunes changed in the third week as positive reactions on social media helped it reach more viewers and gain momentum at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs 343 crore in India net, while its India gross stood at Rs 404.66 crore. Its overseas earnings reached Rs 48.80 crore, taking the worldwide gross to around Rs 453.47 crore. Made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, the film emerged as one of 2026's major surprise box office successes.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash Over 'Om', 'Trishul' Printed Sarong During Bahamas Vacation; Netizens Call It 'Disrespectful'

Cast And Crew Of 'Hanuman Ansh'

Shobhinav Satya plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film, which explores the spiritual leader's life and teachings. Vishal Chaturvedi has written and directed the biopic. The film has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes.