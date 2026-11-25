Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kendall Jenner's Om-printed sarong sparked widespread online controversy.

Hindu devotees found the sacred symbol on beachwear disrespectful.

The debate questioned cultural sensitivity and celebrity fashion choices.

A beach holiday outfit has landed supermodel Kendall Jenner at the centre of a heated online debate. Currently vacationing in the Bahamas with her sister Kylie Jenner to celebrate Hailey Bieber’s 30th birthday, Kendall drew sharp criticism from Indian social media users after photographs from the getaway showed her wearing a sarong printed with the sacred Hindu symbol Om. While intended as a casual beachwear look, the styling quickly sparked outrage across platforms, with many calling the use of a revered religious motif insensitive and tone-deaf.

The Beach Look That Sparked Outrage

In pictures shared by Kylie Jenner on Instagram, Kendall is seen sporting a classic black bikini featuring a plunging halter-neck top and matching string bottoms. Layered over the swimwear is a mustard-yellow sarong adorned with repeated prints of the Om and Trishul symbols.

Soon after the images surfaced online, they triggered widespread discussions across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, with several users objecting to how a sacred spiritual emblem was turned into a casual holiday accessory.

Indian Netizens React

In Hinduism, Om (ॐ) holds profound spiritual significance as a sacred sound, mantra, and emblem associated with prayers, meditation, and yoga. For many online, pairing the symbol with swimwear crossed the line between cultural appreciation and disrespect.

Expressing displeasure on X, one user wrote, “The sacred 'Om' symbol (ॐ) is meant for spiritual practice and reverence, not to be worn as a casual beach accessory by Kendall Jenner. My religion is not your transient fashion trend. Disrespectful and completely tone-deaf.”

Addressing the model directly, another user commented, “We love you Kendall but wearing om sarong as a bikini outfit is worse. This OM sarong is related to Indian spiritually and believes... You should think twice before wearing spiritual clothes as bikini.” A third user remarked, “According to the requirements of the Hindu religion, this is worn incorrectly.”

Kylie Jenner shared some pictures with Kendall Jenner, in which Kendall appeared to be wearing clothes featuring Hindu symbols like the Trishul (🔱) and Om (🕉️). Is Kendall genuinely interested in or following Hinduism, or is it simply a fashion choice? https://t.co/Ih399oMNfY — 𝗥𝘂𝗺𝗶 (@RumiTweetz) November 25, 2026

Wait, is Kendall Jenner really wearing a yellow cloth with Om and Hindu mantras on it as a beach wrap 🚨 Zoom in on the second pic that's literally an Om symbol printed all over it and she's just wearing it over her bikini on a yacht with Kylie... 1/2 https://t.co/eMYrWMkQzF — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) November 24, 2026

A Divided Debate Online

Not everyone agreed with the backlash, however. Questioning where people draw the line with religious motifs on apparel, one user asked, “So you can wear om on tshirt or shirt but bikini is where you draw a line .”

The controversy also sparked a broader conversation about cultural awareness. While some netizens suggested that Kendall may simply have been unaware of the symbol’s deeper religious significance, others maintained that global celebrities with massive influence should be mindful of the cultural and spiritual references featured in their fashion choices.