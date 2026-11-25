Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imtiaz Ali's new Netflix series trailer unveiled Tuesday.

Feelings for Pradyuman complicate Roshni's marriage to Karan.

Series examines choices, attachment, and letting go's true meaning.

Starring Hydari, Tiwary, Rampal; streams December 4, 2026.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has unveiled the official trailer for his upcoming Netflix series, O Saathi Re, offering a poignant glimpse into love, marriage, and the quiet difficulty of letting go. Released on Tuesday, the preview sets up an emotionally layered drama centred on a crumbling marriage and three individuals caught in a web of complicated feelings. Headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal, the series explores personal choices and attachment, and is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

Love, Marriage And Letting Go

The trailer introduces audiences to Roshni (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Karan (Avinash Tiwary), whose married life is going through a turbulent phase. Their relationship grows increasingly intricate when Roshni develops feelings for Pradyuman (Arjun Rampal).

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Caught in an emotional crossroads, Karan continues to hold onto his love for Roshni, while she struggles to make sense of her own feelings and what she truly desires from life. Pradyuman, meanwhile, brings an entirely different perspective into her world. Through their tangled dynamics, O Saathi Re examines personal choices, relationship expectations, the fine line between love and attachment, and whether true love means holding onto someone or letting them go to make their own choices.

Cast On Their Characters

Speaking about portraying a woman navigating her own identity amidst domestic roles, Aditi Rao Hydari said in a statement, “Roshni is a woman trying to understand herself beyond the roles she has always played in other people’s lives. She is a daughter, a wife and a sister, but beneath all of that is an individual with her own desires, contradictions and vulnerabilities. What I loved about her was that she isn’t perfect or easy to define.”

Reflecting on his character’s role in shifting the narrative, Arjun Rampal shared, “Pradyuman brings a very different energy into Roshni’s world. He is confident, self-assured and sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with.”

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Creators And Release Date

Created, written, and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, O Saathi Re is directed by Arif Ali. Backed by Window Seat Films, the series is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibasish Sarkar. Audiences can stream O Saathi Re on Netflix starting December 4, 2026.