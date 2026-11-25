Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AICWA urged Prime Minister Modi to ban Pakistani series.

Association sought permanent law penalizing content violations.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey supported AICWA's boycott demand.

Dubey called for complete boycott of all Pakistani content.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey has backed the All India Cine Workers Association's (AICWA) demand to stop the release of Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, November 25, Dubey called for a complete boycott of Pakistan, saying India had no interest in its cricket, web series or other forms of cultural engagement. His remarks come ahead of the show's scheduled Netflix premiere on December 4.

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Anand Dubey Calls For Complete Boycott Of Pakistani Content

Responding to AICWA's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dubey said Pakistan could continue producing web series and playing cricket, but India should have no involvement in such activities. He also maintained that content made in Pakistan should not be available on Indian streaming platforms.

“Whether Pakistan produces web series, plays cricket, or spreads terrorism, that is their own affair, and they can keep it to themselves. As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them. Members of our film association have written to the Prime Minister, requesting that these web series, whether on Netflix or other platforms, should not be screened in India," Dubey told ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On AICWA's letter to PM Modi seeking a ban on Pakistani Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in India, Shiv Sena Anand Dubey says, "Whether Pakistan produces web series, plays cricket, or spreads terrorism—that is their own affair, and they can keep it to themselves. As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them. Members of our film association have written to the Prime Minister, requesting that these web series—whether on Netflix or other platforms—should not be screened in India. We have no interest whether Pakistan dances, sings, cries, screams, laments, or begs—we have absolutely no interest in any of it. A complete boycott of Pakistan is India’s priority at this time..." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Reiterating his position, the Shiv Sena leader said a complete boycott of Pakistan was a priority for India at this time.

"We have no interest whether Pakistan dances, sings, cries, screams, laments, or begs, we have absolutely no interest in any of it. A complete boycott of Pakistan is India’s priority at this time.”

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AICWA Seeks Ban On Pakistani Netflix Series Ahead Of December 4 Premiere

Earlier, AICWA wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a complete ban on the Indian release of Netflix's Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The association also urged the Centre to ensure that streaming platforms comply with the guidelines issued in May 2025.

In addition, AICWA called for a permanent law to penalise violations across television, OTT platforms and cinemas.

Based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, the series revolves around six love stories spanning three generations. The novel first appeared in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013.

(With inputs from ANI)