Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan sued user over viral defamatory video.

Video falsely claimed Khan was told to keep silent.

Legal notice demands Reel takedown, halt further circulation.

Content creator responded, citing freedom of expression.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly taken legal action against an Instagram user over a viral Reel that allegedly misrepresented his interaction with businessman Anant Ambani. The video claimed that Khan had been asked to "keep quiet" during their conversation, an allegation his legal team has described as false, misleading and defamatory. The notice, dated November 23, 2026, has been sent to content creator Suvigya Sharma, whose Instagram handle is @ram.bhakt.suvi.

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Shah Rukh Khan Sends Legal Notice

The controversy centres on a Reel featuring footage of Anant Ambani interacting with spiritual leader Sadhguru, alongside a separate clip showing a conversation between Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan. The Reel allegedly suggested that the actor had been told to remain silent during the interaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suvigya Sharma (@ram.bhakt.suvi)

Khan's legal team has objected to the way the footage and its accompanying caption were presented. The notice, issued on the actor's behalf by the law firm Ind Sons Legal, describes the claim as baseless and alleges that it could harm his reputation, public image and dignity.

Citing Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with defamation, the notice asks Sharma to take down the disputed Reel immediately. It also directs the creator not to circulate the allegation further as an established fact and to remove or correct any captions and statements repeating the claim.

The notice further requires Sharma to preserve the original video, source material, publication records and relevant communications. It seeks written confirmation of compliance within 48 hours of receiving the notice.

It also warns that failure to follow the directions could result in civil and criminal proceedings under applicable Indian law, including action under Section 356 of the BNS. The notice reserves all legal rights and remedies available to the actor.

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Instagram User Responds To Legal Notice

Following the legal notice, Suvigya Sharma responded in another video, questioning Shah Rukh Khan's objection to the Reel. The content creator argued that the claims amounted to criticism protected by freedom of expression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suvigya Sharma (@ram.bhakt.suvi)

"So, the man who allegedly told Shah Rukh Khan to shut up did not insult him? Or Shah Rukh Khan does not have the courage to say that he was insulted? But apparently, we have insulted him," he claimed in a second video.