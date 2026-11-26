He sent it over a viral Instagram Reel that allegedly falsely claimed he was told to
Shah Rukh Khan Sends Legal Notice To Content Creator For Sharing 'Defamatory' Anant Ambani 'Keep Quiet' Reel
Shah Rukh Khan sends a legal notice to an Instagram user over a viral Reel claiming Anant Ambani asked him to keep quiet. The creator has responded.
- Shah Rukh Khan sued user over viral defamatory video.
- Video falsely claimed Khan was told to keep silent.
- Legal notice demands Reel takedown, halt further circulation.
- Content creator responded, citing freedom of expression.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly taken legal action against an Instagram user over a viral Reel that allegedly misrepresented his interaction with businessman Anant Ambani. The video claimed that Khan had been asked to "keep quiet" during their conversation, an allegation his legal team has described as false, misleading and defamatory. The notice, dated November 23, 2026, has been sent to content creator Suvigya Sharma, whose Instagram handle is @ram.bhakt.suvi.
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Shah Rukh Khan Sends Legal Notice
The controversy centres on a Reel featuring footage of Anant Ambani interacting with spiritual leader Sadhguru, alongside a separate clip showing a conversation between Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan. The Reel allegedly suggested that the actor had been told to remain silent during the interaction.
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Khan's legal team has objected to the way the footage and its accompanying caption were presented. The notice, issued on the actor's behalf by the law firm Ind Sons Legal, describes the claim as baseless and alleges that it could harm his reputation, public image and dignity.
Citing Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with defamation, the notice asks Sharma to take down the disputed Reel immediately. It also directs the creator not to circulate the allegation further as an established fact and to remove or correct any captions and statements repeating the claim.
The notice further requires Sharma to preserve the original video, source material, publication records and relevant communications. It seeks written confirmation of compliance within 48 hours of receiving the notice.
It also warns that failure to follow the directions could result in civil and criminal proceedings under applicable Indian law, including action under Section 356 of the BNS. The notice reserves all legal rights and remedies available to the actor.
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Instagram User Responds To Legal Notice
Following the legal notice, Suvigya Sharma responded in another video, questioning Shah Rukh Khan's objection to the Reel. The content creator argued that the claims amounted to criticism protected by freedom of expression.
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"So, the man who allegedly told Shah Rukh Khan to shut up did not insult him? Or Shah Rukh Khan does not have the courage to say that he was insulted? But apparently, we have insulted him," he claimed in a second video.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Shah Rukh Khan send a legal notice?
Who received the legal notice from Shah Rukh Khan?
The legal notice was sent to content creator Suvigya Sharma, whose Instagram handle is @ram.bhakt.suvi. Sharma created and posted the controversial Reel.
What were the demands made in Shah Rukh Khan's legal notice?
The notice demands immediate Reel removal, cessation of further circulation, caption corrections, and preservation of source materials. Written confirmation of compliance is required within 48 hours.
How did the Instagram user respond to the legal notice?
Suvigya Sharma responded in another video, questioning Khan's objection and arguing that his Reel was protected as criticism under freedom of expression.