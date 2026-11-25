Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana guest on Kapil's show.

New promo shows their humorous exchanges, Kapil's joke.

Manoj shares Ashutosh's funny Hindi language anecdote.

Episode streams November 28, 8 PM, on Netflix.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is set to welcome two acclaimed actors, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana, in its upcoming episode. Netflix has released a new promo featuring the duo alongside host Kapil Sharma, offering a glimpse of their entertaining conversations and playful exchanges. From Kapil joking about how long it took to bring the actors together to Manoj sharing a hilarious anecdote about Ashutosh's love for Hindi, the promo promises plenty of laughter. The episode will stream on Netflix on November 28 at 8 PM.

Promo Out Now

Netflix shared the promo for the upcoming episode on social media on Wednesday. In the clip, Kapil Sharma welcomes Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana and jokes about how difficult it was to get the two actors together.

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Kapil says that the team took two months to bring them on the show because of their busy schedules. The conversation soon turns into a series of humorous exchanges, giving viewers a glimpse of the actors' camaraderie. Sharing the promo, the streaming platform wrote, “Yeh toh sirf hansi ka trailer hai, asli entertainment toh abhi baaki hai mere dost!”

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Manoj's Funny Anecdote

One of the most entertaining moments in the promo comes when Manoj Bajpayee shares an amusing observation about Ashutosh Rana's command of Hindi. Manoj recalls that whenever someone apologises for not being fluent in Hindi by saying, “Sorry yaar, my Hindi isn't that great,” Ashutosh responds with, “Yeh lajjit hone wali baat hai, ya garv karne wali baat?” (Is this something to be ashamed of or something to be proud of?) The remark leaves Kapil and the others laughing. The promo also features a storytelling segment in which Ashutosh begins narrating an incident seriously, while Manoj adds his own comic twist.

When And Where To Watch?

The episode featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana will premiere on Saturday, November 28, at 8 PM on Netflix. Apart from the two actors, the episode will also feature regular members of the show, including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Kapil will return with his popular Mitthu Qawwali act, adding another dose of entertainment to the episode.

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Manoj And Ashutosh's Previous Films

Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana have shared screen space in several projects over the years. They first worked together in Govind Nihalani's ‘Sanshodhan’ (1996), followed by JP Dutta's war drama ‘LOC: Kargil’ (2003). The actors later reunited for Abhishek Chaubey's ‘Sonchiriya’ (2019), which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey. Their appearance together on Kapil Sharma's show is expected to offer fans another opportunity to enjoy their off-screen camaraderie.