Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaashvi Hiranandani declined Bigg Boss 20 family week appearance.

She prefers watching show to avoid further controversy.

Earlier, she raised concerns about Scout-Luv Gill's closeness.

She found their on-screen interactions inappropriate for television.

Kaashvi Hiranandani has decided to stay away from the upcoming family week of Bigg Boss 20. The gamer has turned down the opportunity to enter the house and meet Scout OP, making it clear that she would rather watch the show from outside than get involved in further controversies. During a recent YouTube livestream, she discussed her decision while responding to a viewer who asked if she would be part of the special segment.

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Kaashvi Hiranandani Confirms She Will Not Enter 'Bigg Boss 20'

While catching up on episodes she had missed, Kaashvi addressed the possibility of appearing on the show during family week. She said she had already declined the invitation and did not want to become part of any more disputes.

“I have already refused to go for family week. I don't want to be problematic. I don't want any more problems. I just want to chill. I just want to watch the show with you all and enjoy it.

Kaashvi Hiranandani on skipping Family Week: "I don't wish to be a part of the show, it's too hectic. Last time I went against my parents' will." Says others can convey the message in a better way. #ScoutOP𓃵 #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/05HH6rguie — BIGBOSS (@hetram1007) November 24, 2026

“So, because of this, I had already refused. I am not going to go for family week. Either one of his parents or Rohit bhai or Neo, I think one of these guys should go. This is my opinion. I am not going.”

She also recalled her previous appearance on the show, saying she had gone on stage despite her parents not wanting her to. However, she now has no desire to be associated with the programme. Kaashvi added that someone else could convey anything Scout needed to hear in a positive manner.

“Last time also, I went up on that stage against the will of my parents. After I came back, once I got on the stage, I told them. But still, I don't wish to be a part of the show. That's all. Whatever Scout has to be conveyed, anyone can do it in a good way.”

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Why Kaashvi Hiranandani Was Involved In The Scout OP-Luv Gill Controversy

Kaashvi's latest decision comes after her earlier involvement in the Bigg Boss 20 discussions surrounding Scout OP and Luv Gill. During the show, she had openly raised concerns about the bond between the two and advised Scout to be careful about his closeness with Luv.

She had also criticised some of their on-screen interactions, including moments when they gave each other massages, saying she felt such behaviour was inappropriate for national television.

Scout and Luv's equation has continued to attract attention from viewers. Their closeness has repeatedly sparked questions about a possible romantic angle, but both have denied being involved with each other romantically.

(With inputs from IANS)