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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'I Was Molested': Ram Kapoor Opens Up About His Boarding School Trauma On Lock Upp 2

'I Was Molested': Ram Kapoor Opens Up About His Boarding School Trauma On Lock Upp 2

Ram Kapoor shared a deeply personal childhood experience on Lock Upp, revealing he was molested at the age of 13 while studying at a boarding school. Read what he said.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 10:59 PM (IST)

Actor Ram Kapoor made a deeply emotional revelation during the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, choosing to disclose one of his most closely guarded secrets in an effort to avoid elimination. Speaking candidly, he shared that he was molested while studying at a boarding school, an experience he had never disclosed to his family.

ALSO READ: 'Why Didn't You Bring The Gun?': Sunita Ahuja Jokes With Govinda At Lock Upp 2 As He Arrives To Take Her Home

Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Childhood Trauma

As part of the show's challenge, Ram Kapoor spoke about an incident from his school years that had stayed with him for decades.

Recalling the experience, he said, "I was molested in boarding school. I was in my 8th standard. I was around 13 years old. During my school days, at the end of the day, we used to talk and hang out in our dorms on each others' beds. Basically, we used to have a great time."

'I Became Silent And Traumatised'

Ram Kapoor went on to recount how the incident took place inside the dormitory during what had otherwise been a normal evening with his classmates.

Describing the lasting impact it had on him, he said, "A 10th standard student was on my bed with me. We were having fun and banter. He had, under the blanket, touched me and there were almost 30-40 children around. So I froze. I couldn't do anything. He continued to do so and I didn't know how to react. I didn't know if I should endure it? Should I shout or not? After sometime I told him I do not like it. He stopped and went away immediately. I became different after that. I became silent and traumatised."

'We Became Good Friends'

Reflecting further on the incident, Ram Kapoor revealed that the student later apologised to him several times. Over the following weeks, the two gradually rebuilt their relationship and eventually became close friends.

Recalling that phase of his life, he said, "Whenever he got a chance, he made sure to tell me he was genuinely sorry. It's weird but the person who caused the trauma, helped me come out of it and we became good friends. Actually, credit to him, he put in a lot of effort. Neither my parents nor my children know about it. Gautami alone knows it."

Ram also admitted that revisiting the experience continues to affect him emotionally. He said, "I can feel the trauma even when I'm saying this now."

ALSO READ: Farah Khan Calls Akanksha Chaudhary 'Most Mannerless, Irritating' In Lock Upp 2; Orders Punishment Cell

Ram Kapoor On His Perspective Towards The LGBTQ Community

Speaking about how the experience shaped his outlook, Ram Kapoor said it changed the way he viewed the LGBTQ community and left him without fear or hesitation.

He said, "I am happy this incident happened to me. I have no fear of the LGBTQ community at all, because of him. I feel close to them. I don't feel any inhibition or fear. I don't feel negative for not being able to understand them, because of him."

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Kapoor Lock Upp Lock Upp Season 2 Ram Kapoor Confession
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