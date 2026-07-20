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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest, Says 'You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government' Over Whom To Sack

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest, Says 'You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government' Over Whom To Sack

Kangana Ranaut reacts to the CJP Parliament protest, saying people cannot 'arm-twist' the government into deciding whom to sack, as demonstrations unfold in Delhi.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized protests seeking to pressure government.
  • Parliament meant for debate, not arm-twisting government, she stated.
  • Security deployed, protesters faced tear gas near Parliament.

As protests linked to the CJP intensified near Parliament during the Monsoon Session, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut criticised attempts to pressure the government over its internal decisions. She said that the legislature exists for debate and accountability, while maintaining that disruption and political pressure should not dictate how the government functions.

ALSO READ: Rapper Santy Sharma's YouTube Channel Permanently Deleted After Viral CJP Remarks

Kangana Ranaut Says Parliament Should Be A Place For Debate

Addressing the reporters, Ranaut said the purpose of parliamentary proceesings is to enable detailed discussions on national issues while ensuring the government remains answerable.

She said, "Our parliamentary session is there so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right."

'You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government'

The Lok Sabha MP also rejected demands seeking to influence decisions on retaining or removing government officials and ministers. According to Ranaut, such matters cannot be settled through public pressure.

"You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut said.

She further argued that decisions on running the government rest with the administration elected by the people and suggested that those seeking such authority should contest elections themselves.

The actor added, "It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself."

ALSO READ: 'Don't Raise A Hand Against Our Children': Kavita Kaushik's Emotional Appeal To Delhi Police

Heavy Security Deployed As Protesters March Towards Parliament

As the planned march towards Parliament got underway, protesters encountered heavy security arrangements across central Delhi.

The CJP alleged that police used a lathi-charge to stop demonstrators. However, Delhi Police denied the claim, stating that no such action had taken place.

As protesters continued moving towards Parliament, where the Monsoon Session is in progress, police later fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Authorities had earlier stated that permission had not been granted for the march and warned that any unauthorised procession towards Parliament would not be permitted.

Meanwhile, while Dipke ended his hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk said he would continue his indefinite fast from Safdarjung Hospital.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Kangana Ranaut's opinion on the protests occurring near Parliament?

Kangana Ranaut criticized attempts to pressure the government over its internal decisions. She believes disruption and political pressure should not dictate how the government functions.

What does Kangana Ranaut believe is the primary purpose of parliamentary sessions?

Ranaut stated that Parliament exists for detailed discussions on national issues and to hold the government accountable. She emphasized that sessions should proceed with proper debate.

What actions did the police take regarding the march towards Parliament?

Police deployed heavy security and used tear gas to disperse the crowd, as the march was unauthorized. They denied claims of a lathi-charge.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Entertainment Parliament Protest KANGANA RANAUT CJP Protest Celebrity News
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