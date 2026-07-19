Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor's Behaviour, Says 'Even My Dad Doesn't Kiss Me This Much'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra accused Ram Kapoor of crossing personal boundaries.

She cited his repeated kissing attempts and lack of personal space.

Viewers widely supported Shreya's comments regarding Kapoor's actions.

Kapoor previously faced backlash for kissing Shreya during tasks.

Tensions escalated inside Lock Upp Season 2 after the latest leadership task left contestant Shreya Kalra visibly disappointed. While the disagreement initially centred around the team's voting process, the conversation soon shifted to Ram Kapoor's behaviour towards her, with Shreya accusing him of crossing personal boundaries.

ALSO READ: Yogesh Rawat Evicted From Lock Upp 2, Sufi Motiwala Returns; Fans Link Exit To Rebel Kid's Rumoured Entry

Leadership Vote Leaves Shreya Kalra Disappointed

During the latest episode, contestants were asked to vote for their team leader. Shivangi Joshi secured the highest number of votes to become the team leader, while Akanksha Chamola, who received the second-highest votes, was named the second leader.

The outcome did not sit well with Shreya Kalra, who was upset that Ram Kapoor chose not to support her despite, being saved by her three times during the competition.

'If He Tries To Kiss Me...'

While speaking to Shilpa Shinde about the incident, Shreya expressed her frustration over Ram Kapoor's decision and his conduct towards her.

She said, "This time, if he tries to kiss me, I'm going to hold his mouth. I'll tell him, 'Bhai! Even my dad doesn't kiss me this much, so stop it."

She further added, "I won three tasks for him, but he didn't raise his hand. Coward! Should I respect his seniority now? I spit on such seniors."

Speaking about what she described as a lack of personal boundaries, Shreya also said, "He comes this close and spits on your face. You literally spit all over the place. Maintain some boundaries."

Viewers React To Shreya's Remarks

Shreya's comments quickly gained traction online, with many viewers sharing their opinions on social media.

One user wrote, "Finally, Shreya said this. Now I’m just waiting for her to say it to Ram Kapoor’s face."

Another commented, "Wow finally #Shreyakalra speak up against Ram Kapoor's Action about all this touching ans kissing things."

A third user posted, "Shreya ki khairaat pe jee raha hai lockupp mein. Ffake aadmi use karta hai usko aur time aate he stab karta hai!"

Another reaction read, "Shreya is absolutely right someone has to take a stand against Ram, he gets too close with women only."

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor Faces Backlash After Kissing Shreya Kalra And Making 'Spectator' Comment On Lock Upp 2

Ram Kapoor Earlier Faced Backlash Over Kissing Shreya Kalra

Ram Kapoor has repeatedly referred to Shreya Kalra as his "child" on the reality show. However, several viewers have questioned whether his actions align with those remarks.

In an earlier task, Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra emerged as winners. Congratulating them, Farah said, "Ram, this is the second task that you've won." Pointing towards Shreya, Ram replied, "Because of her." He then kissed Shreya twice, first on her forehead and then on her cheek.

The moment sparked criticism online, with several viewers saying they felt uncomfortable watching the interaction.