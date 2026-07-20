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English NewsEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Advance Sales Ahead Of July 23 Release

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Advance Sales Ahead Of July 23 Release

Jana Nayagan, Vijay, Jana Nayagan advance booking, Jana Nayagan box office, Vijay final film, H Vinoth, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Track Tollywood, Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, CBFC, July 23 release, Tamil cinema.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's Jana Nayagan collected over Rs 10 crore in advance bookings.
  • Over 4.35 lakh tickets sold, with Tamil Nadu leading regional sales.
  • Film releases July 23 after certification and legal hurdles.
  • Analysts expect further sales for Vijay's potential final film.

Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has made a strong start at the box office even before its release. According to trade tracker Track Tollywood, the political action drama has crossed Rs 10 crore in India advance bookings for its opening day in India despite a controlled release across selected screens. The impressive response comes after the film's release was delayed for several months because of certification-related issues. With more premium locations expected to open bookings in the coming days, trade analysts believe the advance sales could rise further before the film arrives in cinemas on July 23.

Advance Booking Collection

According to Track Tollywood, Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 10.60 crore through India-tracked advance bookings for its opening day. More than 4.35 lakh tickets have been sold across 4,314 shows, reflecting strong audience interest ahead of release. Tamil Nadu has emerged as the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 4.87 crore in pre-sales. Karnataka follows with Rs 3.04 crore, driven largely by Bengaluru, while Kerala has added Rs 1.69 crore to the overall collection.

Regional Response

Bengaluru has emerged as the top-performing city with advance bookings worth Rs 3.01 crore, ahead of Chennai, which has collected Rs 1.18 crore while recording occupancy of over 86 per cent. Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kochi have also registered encouraging numbers. The Tamil version continues to dominate demand, accounting for Rs 10.17 crore, nearly 96 per cent of the total advance bookings. The Telugu version has collected Rs 42.21 lakh, while the Hindi version has made only a modest contribution so far.

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Release After Delay

Jana Nayagan was initially planned for a Pongal release but was postponed following certification-related and legal hurdles. The film eventually received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing the way for its theatrical release on July 23. The film also remained in the spotlight after an HD version reportedly leaked online earlier this year. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain and Nassar.

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With advance bookings already crossing the Rs 10-crore mark and more shows expected to open soon, Jana Nayagan appears set for a powerful opening, as audiences prepare to watch what is widely expected to be Vijay's final film before his full-time political journey.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Jana Nayagan collected in advance bookings so far?

Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 10.60 crore through India-tracked advance bookings for its opening day. More than 4.35 lakh tickets have been sold across 4,314 shows.

When is the release date for the film Jana Nayagan?

The film Jana Nayagan is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 23. Its release was previously delayed for several months due to certification-related issues.

Why was the release of Jana Nayagan postponed?

Jana Nayagan was initially planned for a Pongal release but was postponed due to certification-related and legal hurdles. It eventually received an A certificate from the CBFC.

Which regions are leading in advance booking sales for Jana Nayagan?

Tamil Nadu is the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 4.87 crore in pre-sales. Karnataka follows with Rs 3.04 crore, and Kerala has added Rs 1.69 crore.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
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Pooja Hegde Bobby Deol Vijay H Vinoth Jana Nayagan Vijay Final Film Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Jana Nayagan Box Office
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