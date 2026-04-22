Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Citadel season 2 trailer released, confirming May 6 premiere.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden return for new missions.

New cast joins expanding global spy thriller franchise.

Social media reactions are divided on series return.

The wait is nearly over for fans of Citadel. Prime Video has finally released the trailer of the much-anticipated second season, confirming that the global spy thriller will return on May 6.

With Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden back in action, the first glimpse has already ignited intense discussion online. While some viewers are thrilled, others remain sceptical after the first season.

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Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden Reunite For A New Mission

The latest trailer brings back elite operatives Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). The trio are drawn back into danger when a fresh global threat emerges.

The new season also expands its cast, with Jack Reynor joining as Hutch. Returning stars include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, while Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham also feature.

Behind The Scenes Of Citadel Season 2

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner, Citadel continues under the creative leadership of David Weil, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes also direct episodes while remaining executive producers.

The franchise has already expanded internationally with Citadel: Diana and the Indian spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny.

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X Reactions Divided After Trailer Launch

Soon after the trailer dropped, social media users shared sharply divided reactions. Some questioned the return of the series, while others celebrated its comeback.

One user wrote, "I was incredibly excited for this show and it was awful. So bad that Richard Madden immediately fell out of consideration to be the next Bond. No clue why they are doing a Season 2."

Another wrote, "I thought this show bombed out hard?"

A third user showed excitement saying, "WE ARE BAAAAAAACK!!!!"

A comment read, "This season looks amazing and Priyanka looks like a goddess."

Another comment read, "Hope last one."

With excitement and doubt arriving in equal measure, the new season now faces one big challenge, winning over audiences when it launches on May 6.