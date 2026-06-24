Avatar: Fire And Ash OTT Release - When And Where To Watch James Cameron’s Blockbuster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avatar: Fire and Ash debuted on OTT platforms June 24, 2026.

Film shows Sully family fighting returning humans and Ash People.

Story explores themes of loss, survival, and family resilience.

Globally, film grossed $1.49 billion, over 200 crore in India.

After captivating audiences in cinemas across the globe, Avatar: Fire and Ash has now made its much-awaited OTT debut. The third chapter in James Cameron's blockbuster sci-fi saga once again takes viewers deep into the mesmerising world of Pandora, promising an unforgettable adventure packed with stunning visuals and emotional storytelling.

Those who couldn't catch the film on the big screen can now experience the epic journey from the comfort of their homes. Here's everything you need to know.

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Avatar: Fire And Ash Is Now Streaming On OTT

Released in theatres on December 19, 2025, Avatar: Fire and Ash received an overwhelmingly positive response from moviegoers and critics alike. Following its successful run at the box office, the film has now landed on OTT.

The film began streaming on JioHotstar and Disney+ from June 24, 2026. As per media reports, it became available for viewers from midnight on its release day. To ensure a wider reach, the film is being offered in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Backed by Lightstorm Entertainment and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, the film delves into powerful themes such as loss, trauma, survival and the resilience of family ties.

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What Is Avatar: Fire And Ash About?

A sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, the film continues the story of Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family as they try to rebuild a peaceful life on Pandora.

However, peace proves short-lived. The return of the human-led Resource Development Administration once again threatens Pandora, forcing the Sully family into a fresh battle for survival.

As if that wasn't enough, they also come face-to-face with a previously unknown Na'vi clan called the Ash People. Their arrival brings new conflicts, unexpected alliances and several dramatic twists that drive the story forward.

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Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Performance

Continuing the franchise's remarkable box office legacy, Avatar: Fire and Ash emerged as a major commercial success worldwide. Reports suggest that the film earned nearly USD 1.49 billion (approx. Rs 12,367 crore) globally during its theatrical run, making it one of the year's highest-grossing releases.

In India, the film reportedly crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, underlining the immense popularity of the Avatar franchise among Indian audiences.