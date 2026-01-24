Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Broke The Hope…’: Homebound Actor Vishal Jethwa Pens Emotional Note After Film’s Oscar Run Ends

Vishal Jethwa shared an emotional Instagram post after Homebound missed out on the final Oscar nominations, admitting it “broke the hope” but expressing pride that the team at least tried.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Vishal Jethwa took to Instagram to share an emotional note after his film Homebound missed out on the final Oscar nominations. In his post, starting with the words “Homebound” and “Oscars” with a broken heart emoji in between, Jethwa admitted that the outcome did “break the hope” the team had carried. Yet, he expressed pride in having simply “tried”.

‘Broke The Hope’: Vishal Jethwa’s Emotional Note

“Homebound Oscars. Yes, we couldn't make it to the Oscar nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it's when you don't try. And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY,” he wrote in his Instagram post. 

In the next few lines, he added, “I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars. It's more than what I ever imagined, desired, or deserved.”

Towards the end, he expressed gratitude towards the “Homebound family” and invoked the very famous lines by Rashtrakavi Sohan Lal Dwivedi - “Laharron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, Koshish karne walo ki haar nahi hoti,” essentially meaning that unless you try, you can never achieve success. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishal Jethwa (@vishaljethwa06)

 

Karan Johar's Post After Homebound's Oscar Run Ends

Earlier, Homebound makers Karan Johar shared a collage from the film on social media and expressed his pride in the team and director Neeraj Ghaywan. He wrote, “Proud! Love you, Neeraj Ghaywan, for allowing us to bask in your light! Homebound,” he wrote.

Ghaywan, in response, credited Johar for the team’s journey to the Oscars. He also called him an “absolute rock”.

“Thank you, Karan Johar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn't have come this far without you. Love you!” Ghaywan’s post read.



Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Vishal Jethwa's film 'Homebound' get nominated for an Oscar?

No, 'Homebound' did not make it to the final Oscar nominations. Vishal Jethwa shared an emotional note about this on Instagram.

How did Vishal Jethwa feel about 'Homebound' not being nominated for an Oscar?

Jethwa admitted it broke the hope the team carried but expressed pride in having simply tried. He was satisfied with making it to the top 15.

What was Karan Johar's reaction to 'Homebound's' Oscar run ending?

Karan Johar expressed pride in the 'Homebound' team and director Neeraj Ghaywan, stating he was happy to bask in Ghaywan's light.

How did Neeraj Ghaywan respond to Karan Johar's post?

Ghaywan credited Johar for the team's journey to the Oscars, calling him an 'absolute rock' and stating they couldn't have come this far without him.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Karan Johar Oscar Vishal Jethwa Homebound
Indian Man Shoots Wife, 3 Relatives Dead As Georgia Family Dispute Turns Deadly
'India Has Boarded The Reform Express To Make Life Easier': PM Modi At Rozgar Mela
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
