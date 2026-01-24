Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Vishal Jethwa took to Instagram to share an emotional note after his film Homebound missed out on the final Oscar nominations. In his post, starting with the words “Homebound” and “Oscars” with a broken heart emoji in between, Jethwa admitted that the outcome did “break the hope” the team had carried. Yet, he expressed pride in having simply “tried”.

‘Broke The Hope’: Vishal Jethwa’s Emotional Note

“Homebound Oscars. Yes, we couldn't make it to the Oscar nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it's when you don't try. And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

In the next few lines, he added, “I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars. It's more than what I ever imagined, desired, or deserved.”

Towards the end, he expressed gratitude towards the “Homebound family” and invoked the very famous lines by Rashtrakavi Sohan Lal Dwivedi - “Laharron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, Koshish karne walo ki haar nahi hoti,” essentially meaning that unless you try, you can never achieve success.

Karan Johar's Post After Homebound's Oscar Run Ends

Earlier, Homebound makers Karan Johar shared a collage from the film on social media and expressed his pride in the team and director Neeraj Ghaywan. He wrote, “Proud! Love you, Neeraj Ghaywan, for allowing us to bask in your light! Homebound,” he wrote.

Ghaywan, in response, credited Johar for the team’s journey to the Oscars. He also called him an “absolute rock”.

“Thank you, Karan Johar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn't have come this far without you. Love you!” Ghaywan’s post read.





