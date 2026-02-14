Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
O’Romeo OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s Action Romance

O’Romeo OTT Release: Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, released on February 13 and earned Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day. Check when and where to stream it online.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer O’Romeo hit theatres on February 13 and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film marks director Vishal Bhardwaj’s return to filmmaking after three years and is Shahid’s fourth collaboration with him, following Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. After the theatrical release, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s OTT debut to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes with their loved ones. 

O’Romeo OTT Release Date

The streaming rights for O’Romeo have been acquired by Prime Video. The film is expected to go live on the platform after completing its theatrical run. According to a report by OTTPlay, the film is likely to be available for streaming in late March or early April. However, the makers have yet to officially confirm the date.

O’Romeo: Cast, Certification, Plot

The action-drama has been rated ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification, making it suitable for those aged 18 and above due to intense sexual content, violence, mature themes, and strong language. The film’s runtime is 178 minutes and 41 seconds, which means 2 hours, 58 minutes, 41 seconds.

Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O’Romeo features several prominent faces, including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwari, Tamanna Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.

O’Romeo is set in the Mumbai underworld and is inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the story follows notorious gangsters Hussain Ustra and Sapna Didi, who once plotted to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim. 

O’Romeo Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, O’Romeo earned an estimated Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day. On Valentine’s Day (the first Saturday after its release), the film collected approximately Rs 0.18 crore so far, with final figures expected to be revealed at 10 pm today. O’Romeo was made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is O'Romeo expected to be available on OTT?

O'Romeo is expected to stream on Prime Video in late March or early April, after its theatrical run. The official release date has not yet been confirmed.

What is the runtime of O'Romeo?

The film has a runtime of 178 minutes and 41 seconds, which is approximately 2 hours, 58 minutes, and 41 seconds long.

What is the plot of O'Romeo?

Inspired by 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai,' the film is set in the Mumbai underworld and follows gangsters Hussain Ustra and Sapna Didi who plotted to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim.

What is the age rating for O'Romeo?

The film has been rated 'A' by the CBFC, meaning it is suitable for audiences aged 18 and above due to mature themes, violence, and strong language.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shahid Kapoor Triptii Dimri O Romeo
