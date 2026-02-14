O’Romeo OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s Action Romance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer O’Romeo hit theatres on February 13 and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film marks director Vishal Bhardwaj’s return to filmmaking after three years and is Shahid’s fourth collaboration with him, following Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. After the theatrical release, fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s OTT debut to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes with their loved ones.

O’Romeo OTT Release Date

The streaming rights for O’Romeo have been acquired by Prime Video. The film is expected to go live on the platform after completing its theatrical run. According to a report by OTTPlay, the film is likely to be available for streaming in late March or early April. However, the makers have yet to officially confirm the date.

O’Romeo: Cast, Certification, Plot

The action-drama has been rated ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification, making it suitable for those aged 18 and above due to intense sexual content, violence, mature themes, and strong language. The film’s runtime is 178 minutes and 41 seconds, which means 2 hours, 58 minutes, 41 seconds.

Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O’Romeo features several prominent faces, including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwari, Tamanna Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.

O’Romeo is set in the Mumbai underworld and is inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the story follows notorious gangsters Hussain Ustra and Sapna Didi, who once plotted to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, O’Romeo earned an estimated Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day. On Valentine’s Day (the first Saturday after its release), the film collected approximately Rs 0.18 crore so far, with final figures expected to be revealed at 10 pm today. O’Romeo was made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore.