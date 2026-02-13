O’Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor Wins Hearts, Triptii Dimri Matches Him Beat For Beat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







From the very first scene of O’Romeo, the film makes its tone clear. When someone asks, “Who are you?” and Shahid Kapoor’s character replies, “Hero,” the mood is set. This is Vishal Bhardwaj’s world, where everyone, from hero to villain, is ready to unleash chaos.

The story is inspired by writer Hussain Zaidi’s book Queens of Mumbai, based on the tale of Husein Ustra and Sapna Didi, which has been adapted for the screen.

Story

Set in Mumbai in 1995, the film follows gangster Ustra, who secretly works for the Intelligence Bureau. The bureau chief Khan uses him to eliminate rival gangsters. Meanwhile, Afsa Qureshi approaches Ustra with a contract to kill four people. Who the contract is for, and whether Ustra accepts it, is what the film unfolds.

How Is The Film?

Whenever Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor come together, the result is usually special, and O’Romeo continues that streak. While audiences have seen countless love stories, this one stands out because it blends romance with a gangster’s journey that crosses borders, brushes with death, and returns.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is that there are no “pure” characters. Everyone exists in shades of grey, yet none of them feel hateable. The cinematography, production value, and background score are mounted on a grand scale, giving the film a larger-than-life feel.

The climax is powerful, especially when the two lovers come together and open fire. The film also makes strong use of music; Shahid’s character killing dozens with his razor to “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” leaves a striking impact. Songs like Ae Mere Humsafar and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin are smartly used in the background to heighten the mood.

Performances

Shahid Kapoor is a talented actor, but it’s Vishal Bhardwaj who brings out his deepest dramatic layers. After films like Haider and Kaminey, Shahid once again shows multiple shades here; he feels like Romeo, a gangster, and a brilliant performer all at once.

Triptii Dimri is one of the film’s biggest highlights. She delivers her most distinct role so far, and Vishal presents her with the same strength and presence usually reserved for a male lead.

Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Aruna Irani make a strong impact despite limited screen time. Tamannaah Bhatia appears in only a few scenes but gets enough space to perform.

Avinash Tiwary, who had said at the trailer launch that audiences would recognise him this time, delivers a performance that leaves a mark. Disha Patani is memorable as Julie. Actor Rahul Deshpande is a surprise package as Inspector Pathare, while Hussain Dalal does solid work as Chhotu.

Writing and Direction

Hussain Zaidi’s story has been adapted into a stylish screenplay by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula. The writing has depth, and what isn’t written on paper is brought alive through Vishal’s direction and performances.

From a glass gun used to hold liquor, to a bathtub placed on a rooftop, to Jalal’s musical yet terrifying world in Spain, Vishal crafts every detail with care. And since it’s a Vishal Bhardwaj film, the music is also top-notch.

Verdict

If you’re looking for an intense love story and strong performances around Valentine’s Day, O’Romeo is worth watching.

Rating: 4 stars