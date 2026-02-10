'Net Worth Vs Reality': Rajpal Yadav’s Financial Crisis In Focus Amid Cheque Bounce Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Actor Sonu Sood has extended support to fellow actor Rajpal Yadav after the latter made an emotional public statement about facing acute financial distress ahead of surrendering in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

Sonu Offers Film Role And Signing Amount

On Tuesday, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram Stories to announce that Rajpal Yadav would be cast in his upcoming film. He also said a signing amount would be given to help the actor navigate his financial difficulties.

Calling Rajpal a “gifted actor”, Sonu urged members of the film industry to rally around him during what he described as a difficult phase.

“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu wrote.

He added that the signing amount would be adjustable against future work and appealed to producers, directors and colleagues to extend similar support.

“When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry,” Sonu said.

Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Statement Goes Viral

Sonu’s message came after Rajpal Yadav’s emotional statement went viral on social media. According to Mint, the actor said he had no money and no one to turn to for help, adding that he was dealing with the crisis on his own.

Court Proceedings And Surrender Order

On February 6, 2026, senior advocate Abhijat appeared before the court on Rajpal Yadav’s behalf and informed it that the actor would deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately, with a tentative repayment schedule agreed upon for the remaining amount.

However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Rajpal was required to surrender a day earlier and would be heard only after complying with the order.

Rajpal Yadav’s Reported Earnings And Net Worth

According to reports, Rajpal Yadav’s estimated net worth is around Rs 80–85 crore, accumulated through films across Bollywood and other regional industries, brand promotions, property investments and additional income sources.

Publicly available information suggests that Rajpal typically charges around Rs 1–2 crore per film, with his fee reportedly going up to Rs 3 crore for high-profile projects. He also earns significantly through brand endorsements, charging up to Rs 1 crore per project, as per industry standards.

In addition, Rajpal reportedly charges Rs 10–15 lakh per stage show or event. His estimated average monthly income is around Rs 30–35 lakh, while his annual income is said to be between Rs 4–7 crore.

Upcoming Film Projects

Rajpal Yadav will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, slated for release on April 10. He is also part of the action-adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle, which is scheduled to release later this year. Both films feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role.