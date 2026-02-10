Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'Net Worth Vs Reality': Rajpal Yadav’s Financial Crisis In Focus Amid Cheque Bounce Case

'Net Worth Vs Reality': Rajpal Yadav’s Financial Crisis In Focus Amid Cheque Bounce Case

Calling Rajpal a “gifted actor”, Sonu urged members of the film industry to rally around him during what he described as a difficult phase.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Actor Sonu Sood has extended support to fellow actor Rajpal Yadav after the latter made an emotional public statement about facing acute financial distress ahead of surrendering in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

Sonu Offers Film Role And Signing Amount

On Tuesday, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram Stories to announce that Rajpal Yadav would be cast in his upcoming film. He also said a signing amount would be given to help the actor navigate his financial difficulties.

Calling Rajpal a “gifted actor”, Sonu urged members of the film industry to rally around him during what he described as a difficult phase.

“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu wrote.

He added that the signing amount would be adjustable against future work and appealed to producers, directors and colleagues to extend similar support.

“When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry,” Sonu said.

Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Statement Goes Viral

Sonu’s message came after Rajpal Yadav’s emotional statement went viral on social media. According to Mint, the actor said he had no money and no one to turn to for help, adding that he was dealing with the crisis on his own.

Court Proceedings And Surrender Order

On February 6, 2026, senior advocate Abhijat appeared before the court on Rajpal Yadav’s behalf and informed it that the actor would deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately, with a tentative repayment schedule agreed upon for the remaining amount.

However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Rajpal was required to surrender a day earlier and would be heard only after complying with the order.

Rajpal Yadav’s Reported Earnings And Net Worth

According to reports, Rajpal Yadav’s estimated net worth is around Rs 80–85 crore, accumulated through films across Bollywood and other regional industries, brand promotions, property investments and additional income sources.

Publicly available information suggests that Rajpal typically charges around Rs 1–2 crore per film, with his fee reportedly going up to Rs 3 crore for high-profile projects. He also earns significantly through brand endorsements, charging up to Rs 1 crore per project, as per industry standards.

In addition, Rajpal reportedly charges Rs 10–15 lakh per stage show or event. His estimated average monthly income is around Rs 30–35 lakh, while his annual income is said to be between Rs 4–7 crore.

Upcoming Film Projects

Rajpal Yadav will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, slated for release on April 10. He is also part of the action-adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle, which is scheduled to release later this year. Both films feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Sonu Sood supporting Rajpal Yadav?

Sonu Sood has offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film and will provide a signing amount. This amount is intended to help with his financial difficulties and is adjustable against future work.

Why is Rajpal Yadav facing financial distress?

Rajpal Yadav is facing financial distress ahead of surrendering in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. He publicly stated that he has no money and no one to turn to for help.

What is Rajpal Yadav's reported net worth?

According to reports, Rajpal Yadav's estimated net worth is around Rs 80-85 crore. This wealth has been accumulated through films, brand promotions, and investments.

What are Rajpal Yadav's upcoming film projects?

Rajpal Yadav will next be seen in the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Bangla' and the action-adventure comedy 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Net Worth Vs Reality Rajpal Yadav’s Financial Crisis Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Rajpal Yadav Net Worth
