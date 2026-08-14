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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesYash’s Savage Reply To Rajat Sharma Over ‘KGF’ Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ Goes Viral | WATCH

Yash’s Savage Reply To Rajat Sharma Over ‘KGF’ Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ Goes Viral | WATCH

Yash, who will next be seen in Toxic, spoke about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and recalled releasing KGF alongside Zero, saying he considered SRK’s film the bigger release.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 07:45 AM (IST)

Yash recently graced his presence on Rajat Sharma’s chat show Aap Ki Adalat, where he spoke about several topics, including his upcoming film, Toxic. During the conversation, Rajat jokingly brought up Yash’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and the box-office clash between KGF and SRK’s Zero. Yash responded humbly before ending the exchange with a savage reply for Rajat.

‘I Am Still A Fan Of SRK’: Yash

When Rajat Sharma mentioned that Yash was a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor interrupted to clarify that he still is. Rajat then joked that Yash had wanted to meet SRK but did not get the opportunity, so he went on to release KGF alongside Zero.

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“It was a small film. Shah Rukh Khan’s film was big. So we released it,” Yash responded.

Yash On ‘KGF’ And ‘Zero’ Clash

Rajat then pointed out that KGF went on to collect around Rs 250 crore over its lifetime, while Zero earned Rs 191.43 crore. Yash smiled and paused as the audience broke into loud applause.

Once the applause died down, Yash said, “He is a superstar, and the day I think that I am bigger than my seniors, it’s over for me.”

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Rajat continued to tease Yash, saying that he felt particularly bad about Zero because he had also made a small appearance in the film. That was when Yash came up with a witty response.

“It’s okay, sir. Please work in my films next time,” Yash said.

About Toxic

Yash is gearing up for the release of Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film, which will hit theatres on August 26, has reportedly received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board and has a certified runtime of 194 minutes and 12 seconds.

Toxic has been written and shot in Kannada and English and will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Along with Yash, the film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The official plot summary reads, “A gangster navigates the complexities of loyalty, morality, and the struggle for personal redemption in a post-independence Goa where violence and jealousy reign. With its atmospheric world, brutal action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for love and for finding redemption amidst the darkness.”

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 Aug 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
KGF SRK Viral Yash SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK +
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