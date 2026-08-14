Yash recently graced his presence on Rajat Sharma’s chat show Aap Ki Adalat, where he spoke about several topics, including his upcoming film, Toxic. During the conversation, Rajat jokingly brought up Yash’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and the box-office clash between KGF and SRK’s Zero. Yash responded humbly before ending the exchange with a savage reply for Rajat.

‘I Am Still A Fan Of SRK’: Yash

When Rajat Sharma mentioned that Yash was a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor interrupted to clarify that he still is. Rajat then joked that Yash had wanted to meet SRK but did not get the opportunity, so he went on to release KGF alongside Zero.

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“It was a small film. Shah Rukh Khan’s film was big. So we released it,” Yash responded.

You will never see a more humble actor than him 🙏



Yash - SRK sir is my senior. He is a legend.



Rajat - We know that you are a big SRK fan. You wanted to meet him, but he didn’t give you time. You released your KGF with him and his Zero flopped. (Laughs)



Yash - He’s still my… pic.twitter.com/B0vw6UKul5 — ` (@worshipVK) August 13, 2026

Yash On ‘KGF’ And ‘Zero’ Clash

Rajat then pointed out that KGF went on to collect around Rs 250 crore over its lifetime, while Zero earned Rs 191.43 crore. Yash smiled and paused as the audience broke into loud applause.

Once the applause died down, Yash said, “He is a superstar, and the day I think that I am bigger than my seniors, it’s over for me.”

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Rajat continued to tease Yash, saying that he felt particularly bad about Zero because he had also made a small appearance in the film. That was when Yash came up with a witty response.

“It’s okay, sir. Please work in my films next time,” Yash said.

About Toxic

Yash is gearing up for the release of Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film, which will hit theatres on August 26, has reportedly received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board and has a certified runtime of 194 minutes and 12 seconds.

Toxic has been written and shot in Kannada and English and will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Along with Yash, the film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The official plot summary reads, “A gangster navigates the complexities of loyalty, morality, and the struggle for personal redemption in a post-independence Goa where violence and jealousy reign. With its atmospheric world, brutal action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for love and for finding redemption amidst the darkness.”