Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 premiered to strong early positive audience reactions.

Film critic Taran Adarsh awarded Awarapan 2 four stars.

Fans applauded emotional depth, praising Emraan Hashmi's comeback.

Film collected 0.46 crore net on opening day.

Emraan Hasmi is back as Shivam Pandit, and the early response to Awarapan 2 suggests that audiences have been eagerly waiting for his return. The film hit cinemas early on August 14 after generating strong pre-release buzz. Now, as the first shows get underway, early reactions on X are largely praising the film, its emotional pull and Hashmi’s much-awaited comeback.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's Film Takes Lead Over Sunny Deol's Release With Rs 0.46 Cr Opening

Film Critic Taran Adarsh Gives Awarapan 2 Four Stars

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared his reaction on social media and awarded Awarapan 2 a four-star rating. He wrote, "#EmraanHashmi returns as #ShivamPandit, and what a return it is... He is the SOUL of #Awarapan2... Mass-appealing moments + tremendous nostalgia value... SURE-SHOT SUCCESS."

Adarsh also praised director Nitin Kakkar's work, particularly mentioning the car chase through the streets of Bangkok, the backstory involving Disha, Anirudh Rawal and Puran Gabbi's parents, as well as the film's finale.

He further wrote, "#DishaPatani delivers a sincere and emotionally charged performance, while #ShabanaAzmi deserved more screen time, with some punch-packed sequences that match her talent."

Fans Connect With Shivam Pandit's Return

Several viewers took to X to share their reactions after watching the film.

One user praised its opening stretch and wrote, "Bhai Starting k 20 Min hi Itne Engagging Hai Aap Emotionally Shivam Pandit k Saath Connect Ho Jaoge."

Bhai Starting k 20 Min hi Itne Engagging Hai Aap Emotionally Shivam Pandit k Saath Connect Ho Jaoge🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Emraanhashmi #Awarapan2 #trending pic.twitter.com/bcCx4PntgS — VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@moviereview1684) August 14, 2026

Another viewer was particularly impressed by the music, posting, "Original song in Awarapan 2. Paisa wasool."

Emraan Hashmi's screen presence has also become a major talking point among fans.

One enthusiastic reaction read, "His looks are literally killing me His charm his aura that effortless cuteness everything is just EVERYTHING. Finally getting to see him in #Awarapan2 on the first day first show feels unreal. Some stars entertain you but Emraan has a charm that hits differently."

His looks @Emraanians are literally killing me His charm his aura that effortless cuteness everything is just EVERYTHING Finally getting to see him in #Awarapan2 on the first day first show feels unreal

Some stars entertain you but Emraan has a charm that hits differently. pic.twitter.com/GqZc4bbQJb — justicewins (@NoOFFENCes) August 14, 2026

Another viewer described an emotional experience during the closing credits, writing, "Watching the credits at the end of the movie… it’s so emotional. You’re already feeling everything, and then you realise the song is actually in the movie. Oh my God."

Watching the credits at the end of the movie… it’s so emotional. You’re already feeling everything, and then you realise the song is actually in the movie. Oh my God 😭#AmaalMallik @AmaalMallik #Awarapan2 pic.twitter.com/ktemxeqr5p — kookie_Akshara🦋 (@luvakshara21) August 14, 2026

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Deol Face Off Again After 19 Years; Who Won The First Box Office Clash?

Awarapan 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection So Far

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 is currently running across 742 shows and has collected Rs 0.46 crore net in India so far on its opening day.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.54 crore, while the India net total is Rs 0.46 crore. These are early estimates, with the final Day 1 box office figures still awaited.

With positive reactions continuing to emerge from the first shows, Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit appears to have struck an emotional chord with fans.