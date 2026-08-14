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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAwarapan 2 X Reviews: Fans Praise Emraan Hashmi’s Comeback As Shivam Pandit, Call Film ‘Paisa Wasool’

Awarapan 2 X Reviews: Fans Praise Emraan Hashmi’s Comeback As Shivam Pandit, Call Film ‘Paisa Wasool’

Awarapan 2 has opened in cinemas to positive early reactions on X, with viewers praising Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit. Check out the reviews and Day 1 box office figures.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Awarapan 2 premiered to strong early positive audience reactions.
  • Film critic Taran Adarsh awarded Awarapan 2 four stars.
  • Fans applauded emotional depth, praising Emraan Hashmi's comeback.
  • Film collected 0.46 crore net on opening day.

Emraan Hasmi is back as Shivam Pandit, and the early response to Awarapan 2 suggests that audiences have been eagerly waiting for his return. The film hit cinemas early on August 14 after generating strong pre-release buzz. Now, as the first shows get underway, early reactions on X are largely praising the film, its emotional pull and Hashmi’s much-awaited comeback.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's Film Takes Lead Over Sunny Deol's Release With Rs 0.46 Cr Opening

Film Critic Taran Adarsh Gives Awarapan 2 Four Stars

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared his reaction on social media and awarded Awarapan 2 a four-star rating. He wrote, "#EmraanHashmi returns as #ShivamPandit, and what a return it is... He is the SOUL of #Awarapan2... Mass-appealing moments + tremendous nostalgia value... SURE-SHOT SUCCESS."

Adarsh also praised director Nitin Kakkar's work, particularly mentioning the car chase through the streets of Bangkok, the backstory involving Disha, Anirudh Rawal and Puran Gabbi's parents, as well as the film's finale.

He further wrote, "#DishaPatani delivers a sincere and emotionally charged performance, while #ShabanaAzmi deserved more screen time, with some punch-packed sequences that match her talent."

Fans Connect With Shivam Pandit's Return

Several viewers took to X to share their reactions after watching the film.

One user praised its opening stretch and wrote, "Bhai Starting k 20 Min hi Itne Engagging Hai Aap Emotionally Shivam Pandit k Saath Connect Ho Jaoge."

Another viewer was particularly impressed by the music, posting, "Original song in Awarapan 2. Paisa wasool."

Emraan Hashmi's screen presence has also become a major talking point among fans.

One enthusiastic reaction read, "His looks are literally killing me His charm his aura that effortless cuteness everything is just EVERYTHING. Finally getting to see him in #Awarapan2 on the first day first show feels unreal. Some stars entertain you but Emraan has a charm that hits differently."

Another viewer described an emotional experience during the closing credits, writing, "Watching the credits at the end of the movie… it’s so emotional. You’re already feeling everything, and then you realise the song is actually in the movie. Oh my God."

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Deol Face Off Again After 19 Years; Who Won The First Box Office Clash?

Awarapan 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection So Far

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 is currently running across 742 shows and has collected Rs 0.46 crore net in India so far on its opening day.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.54 crore, while the India net total is Rs 0.46 crore. These are early estimates, with the final Day 1 box office figures still awaited.

With positive reactions continuing to emerge from the first shows, Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit appears to have struck an emotional chord with fans.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the initial reaction to Awarapan 2?

Early reactions on X praise the film's emotional pull and Emraan Hashmi's comeback. Film critic Taran Adarsh gave it a four-star rating, calling it a

Who stars in Awarapan 2 and who directed it?

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi also featuring. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

What is Awarapan 2's opening day box office collection so far?

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 0.46 crore net in India on its opening day. It is currently running across 742 shows.

What aspects of Awarapan 2 have received praise?

Critics praised the car chase, backstory, and finale, while fans connected with the emotional opening, music, and Emraan Hashmi's screen presence.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Shabana Azmi Awarapan 2 Awarapan 2 Review Awarapan 2 X Reviews Shivam Pandit
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