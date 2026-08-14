‘Shows Badhane Pad Jaayenge’: Amaal Mallik On ‘Awarapan 2’ As Distributor Predicts Huge Opening

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 launched with distributor, composer predicting huge opening.

Film sold 1.3 lakh advance tickets, surpassing prequel's earnings.

Current box office stands at 0.06 crore net in India.

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, is now running in theatres, with fans turning up for shows as early as 7:30 am. Amid the strong buzz surrounding the film, its distributor, Raj Bansal, predicted a huge opening at the box office. Amaal Mallik, who composed the emotional title track Yeh Awarapan, also shared his prediction for the film’s opening day.

Amaal Mallik On ‘Awarapan 2’

Raj Bansal took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight the buzz around Awarapan 2. This is probably because of Emraan Hashmi’s cult following and the nostalgia associated with the franchise.

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“Expect a huge opening at the Indian Box Office despite limited numbers of shows. Awarapan 2,” he wrote.

Reacting to the post, Amaal Mallik said, “Shows badhaaane pad jaayenge; it’s going to be a staggering day 1.”

Shows badhaaane pad jaayenge it's going to be a staggering day 1 😎♥️ https://t.co/sGjX6VjqwH — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 13, 2026

‘Awarapan 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1

Awarapan 2 is currently running across 116 shows and has recorded an occupancy of 16 per cent. At the time of writing, the film had collected Rs 0.06 crore net at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.07 crore.

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‘Awarapan 2’ Advance Bookings

Despite advance bookings opening just 48 hours before its release, Awarapan 2 recorded a strong response. By Thursday afternoon, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer had reportedly sold over 1.3 lakh tickets for its opening day, generating around Rs 4 crore in advance sales.

Trade estimates further suggested that the film’s advance bookings for its opening weekend and beyond had crossed Rs 9 crore gross. With these figures, Awarapan 2 had already surpassed the reported lifetime collection of the first Awarapan, which earned Rs 7.7 crore net during its theatrical run.

About ‘Awarapan 2’

Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The latest instalment, which released in theatres today, stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, while the first was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film is produced by Vishesh Films.