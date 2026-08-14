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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Shows Badhane Pad Jaayenge’: Amaal Mallik On ‘Awarapan 2’ As Distributor Predicts Huge Opening

‘Shows Badhane Pad Jaayenge’: Amaal Mallik On ‘Awarapan 2’ As Distributor Predicts Huge Opening

Awarapan 2 is currently running in theatres and, even before its release, had already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Awarapan through advance bookings.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Awarapan 2 launched with distributor, composer predicting huge opening.
  • Film sold 1.3 lakh advance tickets, surpassing prequel's earnings.
  • Current box office stands at 0.06 crore net in India.

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, is now running in theatres, with fans turning up for shows as early as 7:30 am. Amid the strong buzz surrounding the film, its distributor, Raj Bansal, predicted a huge opening at the box office. Amaal Mallik, who composed the emotional title track Yeh Awarapan, also shared his prediction for the film’s opening day.

Amaal Mallik On ‘Awarapan 2’ 

Raj Bansal took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight the buzz around Awarapan 2. This is probably because of Emraan Hashmi’s cult following and the nostalgia associated with the franchise.

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“Expect a huge opening at the Indian Box Office despite limited numbers of shows. Awarapan 2,” he wrote.

Reacting to the post, Amaal Mallik said, “Shows badhaaane pad jaayenge; it’s going to be a staggering day 1.”

‘Awarapan 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1

Awarapan 2 is currently running across 116 shows and has recorded an occupancy of 16 per cent. At the time of writing, the film had collected Rs 0.06 crore net at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.07 crore.

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‘Awarapan 2’ Advance Bookings

Despite advance bookings opening just 48 hours before its release, Awarapan 2 recorded a strong response. By Thursday afternoon, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer had reportedly sold over 1.3 lakh tickets for its opening day, generating around Rs 4 crore in advance sales.

Trade estimates further suggested that the film’s advance bookings for its opening weekend and beyond had crossed Rs 9 crore gross. With these figures, Awarapan 2 had already surpassed the reported lifetime collection of the first Awarapan, which earned Rs 7.7 crore net during its theatrical run.

About ‘Awarapan 2’

Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The latest instalment, which released in theatres today, stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, while the first was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film is produced by Vishesh Films.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who stars in Awarapan 2 and who directed it?

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films.

How much did Awarapan 2 earn in advance bookings?

Awarapan 2 generated around Rs 4 crore in advance sales for its opening day by selling over 1.3 lakh tickets. Advance bookings for the opening weekend and beyond crossed Rs 9 crore gross.

How is Awarapan 2 performing compared to the original film?

Awarapan 2 has already surpassed the reported lifetime collection of the first Awarapan, which earned Rs 7.7 crore net. Its advance bookings for the opening weekend crossed Rs 9 crore gross.

What are the initial box office collections for Awarapan 2?

Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 0.06 crore net at the Indian box office as of the time of writing. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.07 crore.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Amaal Mallik Awarapan 2
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