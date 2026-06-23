Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Naachte Hue Mari, Toh Misaal Ban Jaungi’: Shraddha Kapoor Returns To Perform After Giving Birth In 'Eetha' Teaser - WATCH

‘Naachte Hue Mari, Toh Misaal Ban Jaungi’: Shraddha Kapoor Returns To Perform After Giving Birth In 'Eetha' Teaser - WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of legendary Lavani and Tamasha artiste Vithabai in the teaser of Eetha. The powerful first glimpse shows her giving birth backstage before returning to perform.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 03:26 PM (IST)

The makers of Eetha released the first teaser of the much-anticipated biographical drama on Tuesday. The teaser shows a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor in one of the most challenging roles of her career. Portraying legendary Lavani and Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the actor appears in a deeply emotional and inspiring avatar that has already sparked conversations online.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'

Shraddha Kapoor’s Intense First Look Leaves A Lasting Impact

The teaser opens on a tense note, showing Shraddha’s character pregnant and preparing for a stage performance while battling immense physical pain. As the story unfolds, she is seen going into labour backstage.

What follows is the defining moment of the teaser. Despite having just given birth and being warned about the risks to her life, she refuses to abandon the stage. Instead, she chooses to perform, driven by an unbreakable passion for her art.

Her powerful dialogue becomes the emotional centrepiece of the teaser.

She says, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi."

A Tribute To A Cultural Icon

Eetha is inspired by the life and legacy of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of the most celebrated names in Marathi folk performance. Renowned for her contributions to Tamasha and Lavani, Vithabai dedicated her life to preserving and popularising Maharashtra’s rich artistic heritage.

Born into a family of performers, she went on to become one of the most respected and influential artistes in the field, earning admiration for her unforgettable stage presence and commitment to the craft.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Date

Directed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Eetha brings together a strong ensemble cast.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul, while the dance sequences have been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Following the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor now steps into an entirely different cinematic space with Eetha, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 28 August 2026.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor ENtertainment News Eetha Vithabai Narayangaonkar Eetha Teaser Out
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
‘Naachte Hue Mari, Toh Misaal Ban Jaungi’: Shraddha Kapoor Returns To Perform After Giving Birth In 'Eetha' Teaser - WATCH
‘Naachte Hue Mari, Toh Misaal Ban Jaungi’: Shraddha Kapoor Returns To Perform After Giving Birth In 'Eetha' Teaser - WATCH
Movies
Mahaprabhu Jagannath Trailer Released Before 10,000 Audience, Sets Record For India's Biggest Animation Film Launch
Mahaprabhu Jagannath Trailer Released Before 10,000 Audience, Sets Record For India's Biggest Animation Film Launch
Movies
Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'
Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'
Movies
Monday Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Dominates Despite Dip, Ma Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Follow
Monday Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Dominates Despite Dip, Ma Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Follow
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Human Rights Complaint Filed as Leaders Demand Strict Action and Reform
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: SIT and Forensic Teams Inspect Site, Four Arrested as Probe Deepens
Lucknow Fire Case: Four Arrested, SIT Probe On as Survivors Reveal Deadly Smoke Trap
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget