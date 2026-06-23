The makers of Eetha released the first teaser of the much-anticipated biographical drama on Tuesday. The teaser shows a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor in one of the most challenging roles of her career. Portraying legendary Lavani and Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the actor appears in a deeply emotional and inspiring avatar that has already sparked conversations online.

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Shraddha Kapoor’s Intense First Look Leaves A Lasting Impact

The teaser opens on a tense note, showing Shraddha’s character pregnant and preparing for a stage performance while battling immense physical pain. As the story unfolds, she is seen going into labour backstage.

What follows is the defining moment of the teaser. Despite having just given birth and being warned about the risks to her life, she refuses to abandon the stage. Instead, she chooses to perform, driven by an unbreakable passion for her art.

Her powerful dialogue becomes the emotional centrepiece of the teaser.

She says, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi."

A Tribute To A Cultural Icon

Eetha is inspired by the life and legacy of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of the most celebrated names in Marathi folk performance. Renowned for her contributions to Tamasha and Lavani, Vithabai dedicated her life to preserving and popularising Maharashtra’s rich artistic heritage.

Born into a family of performers, she went on to become one of the most respected and influential artistes in the field, earning admiration for her unforgettable stage presence and commitment to the craft.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Date

Directed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Eetha brings together a strong ensemble cast.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul, while the dance sequences have been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Following the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor now steps into an entirely different cinematic space with Eetha, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 28 August 2026.