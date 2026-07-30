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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Where Is Hanuman?' Fans Question Sunny Deol's Absence From Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's 'Ramayana' Trailer

'Where Is Hanuman?' Fans Question Sunny Deol's Absence From Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's 'Ramayana' Trailer

Ramayana Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash impressed in the grand trailer, but Sunny Deol's Hanuman was missing, leaving fans wondering why the makers kept his look under wraps.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film releases in two parts, first one scheduled for Diwali 2026.

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 was unveiled during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta on July 30, offering audiences their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The four-minute trailer has been widely praised for its scale, visual effects and cinematic grandeur. However, one notable absence has left fans talking - Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman does not appear even once. Soon after the trailer's release, social media was flooded with reactions. While viewers applauded the film's breathtaking visuals and performances, many questioned why one of the epic's most iconic characters was missing from the trailer.

Why Is Sunny Deol's Hanuman Missing?

The trailer highlights several key moments from the Ramayana, including Ram and Sita's wedding, their exile, Shurpanakha's encounter, Sita's abduction and glimpses of the confrontation with Ravana. However, Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in the epic, is absent throughout

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Many fans believe the makers have intentionally held back Sunny Deol's first look to build anticipation ahead of the film's release. Others feel the decision follows the original narrative, as Hanuman enters the story only after Sita's abduction. Reports suggest Ramayana Part 1 concludes around that point in the epic, leaving limited scope for Hanuman's appearance in the trailer.

Another popular theory is that the filmmakers are saving Hanuman's grand introduction for the second instalment, where the character becomes central to the story. While these remain fan theories, the makers have not officially revealed why Sunny Deol's character has been kept under wraps.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Date

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi. The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

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Director Nitesh Tiwari has confirmed that Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is expected to release in 2027. With the trailer generating widespread excitement, fans are now eagerly awaiting the first official look at Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reaction to the Ramayana Part 1 trailer?

The trailer received wide praise for its scale, visual effects, and cinematic grandeur. However, many questioned the absence of Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sunny Deol
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