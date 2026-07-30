Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film releases in two parts, first one scheduled for Diwali 2026.

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 was unveiled during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta on July 30, offering audiences their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The four-minute trailer has been widely praised for its scale, visual effects and cinematic grandeur. However, one notable absence has left fans talking - Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman does not appear even once. Soon after the trailer's release, social media was flooded with reactions. While viewers applauded the film's breathtaking visuals and performances, many questioned why one of the epic's most iconic characters was missing from the trailer.

Why Is Sunny Deol's Hanuman Missing?

The trailer highlights several key moments from the Ramayana, including Ram and Sita's wedding, their exile, Shurpanakha's encounter, Sita's abduction and glimpses of the confrontation with Ravana. However, Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in the epic, is absent throughout

Where is Our Favourite Hanuman Ji? Let me tell you I was there in the Ramayana Event. They haven't shot the Hanuman Ji part till the date while editing this final trailer, we'll not able to see him anywhere before FILM. Also Hanuman Ji is playing by Sunny Deol Got It? #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/gaHjCdvklD — The Amy (@wtfuckamy) July 30, 2026

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Many fans believe the makers have intentionally held back Sunny Deol's first look to build anticipation ahead of the film's release. Others feel the decision follows the original narrative, as Hanuman enters the story only after Sita's abduction. Reports suggest Ramayana Part 1 concludes around that point in the epic, leaving limited scope for Hanuman's appearance in the trailer.

People need to stop crying over everything. Hanuman Ji had no role in Ram Ji's life before the 13th year of the vanvas. He appeared only after Sita Haran and Part 1 ends with Sita Haran. So how do people expect the makers to sneak him anywhere into the story? pic.twitter.com/faQnj0OZww — ` (@worshipVK) July 30, 2026

Another popular theory is that the filmmakers are saving Hanuman's grand introduction for the second instalment, where the character becomes central to the story. While these remain fan theories, the makers have not officially revealed why Sunny Deol's character has been kept under wraps.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Date

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi. The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

I hope in next part we will see sunny paji will play hanuman ji character but for Ranbir Kapoor will see the impact of Ramayana I didn't find the VFX that impressive—they could have improved it a bit but it will still be worth watching to see how they present the story pic.twitter.com/DUTW0nrqSt — bearded_guy (@i_m_bearded_guy) July 30, 2026

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Director Nitesh Tiwari has confirmed that Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is expected to release in 2027. With the trailer generating widespread excitement, fans are now eagerly awaiting the first official look at Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.