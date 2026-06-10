Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Entrepreneur Rane shared deep bond; celebrities paid tribute.

The Khan family is grieving the heartbreaking loss of their close family friend, Kumod Raney, who passed away in Mumbai on June 9 after battling cancer. Several emotional videos of Salman Khan attending her funeral surfaced on social media, with the superstar visibly devastated and struggling to hold back tears.

Not just Salman, but the entire Khan family arrived to pay their final respects to Kumod Raney. Arpita Khan Sharma, Sohail Khan and other family members were also seen deeply emotional during the final rites. Her passing has left many wondering who Kumod Raney was and why her loss has affected the Khan family so profoundly.

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Who Was Kumod Raney?

According to online reports, Kumod Raney was a respected entrepreneur and the founder of ‘Rain Beauty Bar’ in Dubai. She was widely recognised for her contribution to the beauty and wellness industry and had received several honours for her work over the years.

Beyond her professional achievements, Kumod shared a close and long-standing bond with the Khan family. Her deep connection with them became evident as multiple members of the family gathered to bid her a final farewell. Salman Khan was accompanied by his mother, Salma Khan, and Helen, along with Sohail Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Arhaan Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma.

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Sohail Khan Pays Emotional Tribute

Sohail Khan also paid an emotional tribute to Kumod Raney on social media. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, he wrote, “Today I lost my beloved sister. No one in the world can ever replace her. Kumod Raney was a lifeline for Kabir and Kuggi. At times like this, life feels so unfair and one begins questioning God. I pray that wherever she is, she remains happy. We will always miss her.”

His emotional message reflected the pain and grief the family is currently going through after losing someone so close to them.

Arpita Khan Sharma Remembers Kumud

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma also remembered Kumud with an emotional tribute on Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with Kumod alongside her children, Arpita wrote, “Dearest Kumod, we will always cherish the time we spent together. Your warmth, your love and your humour will be deeply missed. We love you so much and I know you will always watch over us. May God grant peace to your soul, my love.”

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Iulia Vantur Shares Heartfelt Post

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, also mourned Kumod Raney’s demise. Sharing a photograph with her, Iulia wrote, “We will always remember you like this - happy, surrounded by love and among your loved ones. Rest in peace with love and peace, our dear.”

It was not only the Khan family that mourned Kumod Raney’s death. Several Bollywood celebrities also expressed grief over her passing. Her Instagram account features pictures with stars including Salman Khan, Malaika Arora and Bobby Deol, reflecting her close association with people from the film industry.

Actor Beena Kak also shared a picture with Kumud and paid tribute to her on social media. In her post, she wrote, “Rest in peace our darling Kumod, we will miss you dearly.”Kumod Raney’s demise has clearly left an emotional void among her loved ones and those who knew her closely. The outpouring of grief from the Khan family and members of the film industry speaks volumes about the bond she shared with them over the years.