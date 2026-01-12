‘No Ego, Just Humility’: Suhasini Mulay Reflects On Working With Dharmendra In Ikkis

Guwahati: National Award-winning filmmaker and noted actor Suhasini Mulay, who starred alongside Dharmendra in Sriram Raghavan's war drama "Ikkis", remembers the screen icon as a grounded person.

"Ikkis", a biographical war film based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, was released in theatres on January 1, over a month after Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. In the movie, Mulay essayed the role of Dharmendra's onscreen wife.

On sets, Mulay said she found the Bollywood superstar as a "very sweet and grounded" person.

"We never imagined that 'Ikkis' would be his last film. He was completely down to earth and had no ego at all despite being such a big star. I found it astounding working with Dharmendra," she said during a conversation with journalists at Gauhati Press Club on Sunday evening.

Praising the movie, Mulay said it did not show Pakistanis as "ghosts and demons" and projected them as "humans".

"However, I was told by the script writer that they were being trolled by the people. If you are in this society in this era, then you will be trolled. So, you don't make such films. You make 'The Kashmir Files', you will get your entertainment tax waived," she added.

For Mulay, films should not just be good, they need to be effective for value addition to the society and that is possible if they make people think after leaving the theatres.

"Firstly, a film is effective if it is not boring. People make well-intentioned films, but it is important to have well-made films. Secondly, what the director wants to say must reach the audience. And lastly it should make you think. I think these three are the criteria for an effective as well as good film," she added.

The "Lagaan" actor also expressed her disappointment over commercial cinema becoming more political.

"The political cinema now is ideologically right-wing and religious dominance is the norm. There has been an incredible projection of violence, which we never saw earlier. And it is both mental and physical.

"There is also the huge question of 'otherisation' of indigenous people and minorities, not just Muslims, but all minorities," she alleged.

As an artist who has spent over four decades in the film industry, Mulay is happy that cinema has become more democratic now with the advent of digital format.

"With smartphones in every hand, everybody has the scope to say their thing, whether good or bad, which is an exciting time to be in. The entire population can talk now," she added.

A recipient of five National Awards, including four as a filmmaker, Mulay, who has made over 60 documentaries, now plans to direct a feature film.

"I want to make a feature film in my life. That is an 'adhura sapna' (incomplete dream) which I have. I don’t know how good or bad the film will be, but I plan to make one for sure," she added.

Mulay, who is known for her candid and bold take on several social issues, voiced her concern over "attack on media" and criticised the government for arresting journalists for "asking questions".

"Media freedom is under attack in India these days, I feel very strongly about it. We have reached a stage where everyone who is not conforming is dealt with very strongly," Mulay said.

"I thought I was living in a democracy where we are allowed to ask questions and have discussions, but that doesn't seem to be happening anymore. There is no system to hear our voices," she added.

