Fans Say ‘Perfect’ As AI Visualises Sushant Singh Rajput As Rama

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The first teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama sparked intense discussion online. While the film’s visuals impressed many, fans have now turned to artificial intelligence to reimagine how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput might have looked in the iconic role. The results have stirred nostalgia and debate, with social media users sharing mixed but largely emotional reactions.

AI Recreates Sushant As Lord Rama

A day after the teaser was released, a Reddit user shared AI-generated images showing Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Rama. The images featured him in the Ayodhya court wearing regal attire and also during his vanvaas, seated on a boat. These frames mirrored scenes originally featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The Reddit post titled ‘He would have been better’ included a Google search screenshot noting that Lord Rama is described as having dark skin, prompting discussion about casting and appearance.

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Fans Respond With Emotion And Admiration

Reddit users quickly expressed admiration for Sushant’s imagined portrayal. “He always had kind eyes and calming aura, I guess that's what Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram had, so yes, you are right, he would have fit like a glove,” wrote one user. Another added, “100%. He has both calmness and fierceness in his face.” Some fans reflected on his passing, saying, “He would have been the best Rama. The best. All those feelings when he died came back seeing this post. Hope he is at peace.” While most praised the AI recreation, some debated whether Sushant’s skin tone fit the traditional depiction of Lord Rama. Another one wrote, "SSR would have been good but based on the scriptures, this is closer to reality. So who would fit the bill?''

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About The Film Ramayana

Touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made with a budget of Rs 4000 crore, Ramayana is a two-part epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Yash appears as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part of the film is scheduled to release in October 2026, with the second installment arriving in 2027. The teaser offered brief glimpses of characters including Lakshman, Sita, and Ravana with his flying machine, Pushpak Vimana, creating excitement for the upcoming cinematic spectacle.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 at the age of 34. The AI images serve as a tribute, reigniting admiration for the actor’s charm and screen presence among his fans.

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