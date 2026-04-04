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Remembered as one of Bollywood’s most glamorous and unconventional stars, Parveen Babi continues to fascinate audiences even years after her passing. On her 72 birth anniversary, her life story resurfaces as a mix of cinematic success, complex relationships and deeply personal struggles that often played out in the public eye.

Early Life And Rise To Fame

Parveen Babi was born on April 4, 1954, in Gujarat. She came from a well-educated family and later studied in Ahmedabad. She entered Bollywood in the 1970s and quickly became popular because of her modern style and confident personality. Unlike traditional actresses of that time, she wore western outfits and played bold roles. Her beauty and acting skills made her a top star. Soon, she was working in big films and became one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Relationship With Mahesh Bhatt

Parveen Babi had a well-known relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Their relationship was intense but also complicated. During this time, Parveen started facing mental health issues, which affected her personal life. Mahesh Bhatt later shared that her condition made things difficult between them. Their relationship ended, but it left a deep impact on him. He later used parts of their story as inspiration in his films, showing how much their relationship influenced his life and work.

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Bond With Kabir Bedi And Danny Denzongpa

Parveen Babi was also linked to actors Kabir Bedi and Danny Denzongpa. Her relationship with Kabir Bedi happened during a time when he was in an open marriage, which made headlines. She was also close to Danny Denzongpa earlier in her life. These relationships kept her in the news and showed her independent lifestyle. However, none of these relationships lasted long, and over time, her personal struggles made it harder for her to maintain stable connections.

Controversy Involving Amitabh Bachchan

One of the biggest controversies in Parveen Babi’s life involved superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She once said that his being called the “most handsome man” was the “biggest joke.” Later, she made serious allegations against him, claiming he was involved in conspiracies against her. These statements shocked many people in the film industry. Her claims were widely discussed in the media and created confusion and concern among fans, as they reflected her troubled state of mind at that time.

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Mental Health Struggles And Isolation

In her later years, Parveen Babi faced serious mental health challenges. She reportedly suffered from paranoia and believed that people were trying to harm her. Because of this, she slowly distanced herself from films and public life. She lived alone and avoided meeting people, including friends from the industry. Her once-glamorous life changed into one of isolation. These struggles affected her career and relationships, and she eventually stayed away from the spotlight completely.

Final Years And Legacy

Parveen Babi spent her final years alone in Mumbai. In 2005, she passed away at the age of 50. Her death shocked many fans, as she had once been one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Even today, she is remembered for her beauty, bold roles, and unique personality. Despite her struggles, her contribution to Bollywood remains important. She changed how actresses were seen on screen and continues to be an unforgettable figure in Indian cinema history.