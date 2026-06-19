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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhanush’s ‘D55’ Is Officially Titled ‘OM Chapter 1’; First Look, Release Date Announced

Dhanush’s ‘D55’ Is Officially Titled ‘OM Chapter 1’; First Look, Release Date Announced

Dhanush’s much-awaited film ‘D55’ has officially been titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood. The makers have also unveiled the actor’s intense first look and confirmed the film’s release date.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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  • Dhanush is producing the two-part saga with a star-studded cast.

South superstar Dhanush has been making headlines for his highly anticipated project, tentatively known as ‘D55’. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film marks the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. After months of speculation and excitement, the makers have finally unveiled the film’s official title - ‘OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood’.

Along with the title announcement, the team also revealed the film’s first-look poster and release date, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed world that awaits them.

Dhanush’s Intense First Look Steals Spotlight

The first-look poster showcases Dhanush in a fierce and rugged avatar. Standing in the pouring rain, the actor exudes a dark, intense, and powerful presence. His soaked black shirt and jeans add to the gritty aesthetic of the poster.

Armed with a gun in one hand and an axe in the other, Dhanush looks ready for battle, hinting at a high-octane action drama filled with suspense and thrilling moments.

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Film To Release In Five Languages

The makers have confirmed that OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood will have a pan-India release. The film will hit theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a wide reach across the country.

The multilingual release reflects the growing popularity of Dhanush among audiences beyond the Tamil film industry.

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Film To Release This October

The film is planned as a two-part saga, with the first instalment set to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Interestingly, Dhanush is also producing the project. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the star-studded cast includes Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in key roles.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some of the key cast and crew members for the film?

The film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela, and is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, with Dhanush also producing.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanush ENtertainment News D55 OM Chapter 1: Udhiram
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