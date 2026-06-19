Dhanush’s ‘D55’ Is Officially Titled ‘OM Chapter 1’; First Look, Release Date Announced

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanush is producing the two-part saga with a star-studded cast.

South superstar Dhanush has been making headlines for his highly anticipated project, tentatively known as ‘D55’. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film marks the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. After months of speculation and excitement, the makers have finally unveiled the film’s official title - ‘OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood’.

Along with the title announcement, the team also revealed the film’s first-look poster and release date, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed world that awaits them.

Dhanush’s Intense First Look Steals Spotlight

The first-look poster showcases Dhanush in a fierce and rugged avatar. Standing in the pouring rain, the actor exudes a dark, intense, and powerful presence. His soaked black shirt and jeans add to the gritty aesthetic of the poster.

Armed with a gun in one hand and an axe in the other, Dhanush looks ready for battle, hinting at a high-octane action drama filled with suspense and thrilling moments.

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Film To Release In Five Languages

The makers have confirmed that OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood will have a pan-India release. The film will hit theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a wide reach across the country.

The multilingual release reflects the growing popularity of Dhanush among audiences beyond the Tamil film industry.

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Film To Release This October

The film is planned as a two-part saga, with the first instalment set to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Interestingly, Dhanush is also producing the project. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the star-studded cast includes Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in key roles.