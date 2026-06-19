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HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal Jets Off From T1, Karishma Tanna Snapped At Baby Store

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal Jets Off From T1, Karishma Tanna Snapped At Baby Store

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal was seen at Mumbai's T1 airport, while Karishma Tanna was snapped during a visit to a baby store. Both celebrities looked stylish during their appearances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal was seen at Mumbai's T1 airport, while Karishma Tanna was snapped during a visit to a baby store. Both celebrities looked stylish during their appearances.

Kajal Aggarwal Jets Off From T1, Karishma Tanna Sanpped At Baby Store

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Karishma Tanna was spotted outside a baby store looking radiant in a flowy white sleeveless dress paired with chic tortoise-shell sunglasses and pearl earrings. The actress flashed a warm smile for the paparazzi as she stepped out, leaving fans and onlookers in awe of her effortless elegance.
Karishma Tanna was spotted outside a baby store looking radiant in a flowy white sleeveless dress paired with chic tortoise-shell sunglasses and pearl earrings. The actress flashed a warm smile for the paparazzi as she stepped out, leaving fans and onlookers in awe of her effortless elegance.
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Karishma Tanna looked absolutely glowing as she posed outside the baby store, her wavy hair and breezy white outfit giving her an ethereal, fresh look. The actress appeared to be in a wonderful mood, beaming with a bright smile that had the cameras clicking non-stop, making it one of the most adorable celeb spotting moments of the day.
Karishma Tanna looked absolutely glowing as she posed outside the baby store, her wavy hair and breezy white outfit giving her an ethereal, fresh look. The actress appeared to be in a wonderful mood, beaming with a bright smile that had the cameras clicking non-stop, making it one of the most adorable celeb spotting moments of the day.
Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karishma Tanna Kajal Aggarwal Spotted

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