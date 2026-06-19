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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal Jets Off From T1, Karishma Tanna Snapped At Baby Store
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal was seen at Mumbai's T1 airport, while Karishma Tanna was snapped during a visit to a baby store. Both celebrities looked stylish during their appearances.
Kajal Aggarwal Jets Off From T1, Karishma Tanna Sanpped At Baby Store
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :Karishma Tanna Kajal Aggarwal Spotted
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