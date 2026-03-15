Trump Urges Allies To Send Warships To Keep Strait Of Hormuz 'Open And Safe' Amid Iran Blockade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US President Donald Trump has called on countries around the world to send warships to help reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, accusing Iran of trying to choke global energy supplies amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

In a message posted on social media, Trump said several nations affected by disruptions in the narrow waterway were preparing to deploy naval forces alongside the United States to ensure that the route remains open and secure.

The appeal comes as tensions rise around the strait, one of the world’s most important maritime corridors through which roughly a fifth of global oil shipments pass. The waterway links major Gulf oil producers to global markets and is crucial for energy supplies to Asia and Europe.

Since the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran intensified, Tehran has attempted to restrict shipping through the strait, leading to a sharp fall in tanker traffic and raising fears of a major disruption in global energy supplies.

Trump earlier said the United States Navy would soon begin escorting tankers passing through the strategic waterway.

"Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump posted on his social media platform.

Trump Claims Iran’s Military Weakened

The US president also claimed that Iran’s military capability had been completely destroyed but warned that the country could still disrupt shipping in the region.

He said it would be easy for Tehran "to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are."

Trump added that countries affected by disruptions in the strait should contribute naval forces.

"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi urged Middle Eastern nations to expel what he described as foreign military forces from the region.

Appearing to respond to Trump’s post, Araghchi wrote on X: "Touted US security umbrella has proven to be full of holes and inviting rather than deterring trouble. US is now begging others, even China, to help it make Hormuz safe. Iran calls on brotherly neighbors to expel foreign aggressors, especially as their

On Friday, Trump said US forces had “obliterated” military sites on Kharg Island, which hosts the main terminal for Iran’s oil exports. He warned that Iran’s oil infrastructure could be targeted if Tehran continued interfering with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. only concern is Israel."

In his first statement since assuming office, Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the strait should remain closed as leverage against the United States and warned that attacks in the region could continue. Iran is reported to have shut down the strait around March 1.