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HomeNewsWorld'He's Fine': Netanyahu's Office Dismisses Claims Of His Death, Calls Assassination Rumours 'Fake'

'He's Fine': Netanyahu's Office Dismisses Claims Of His Death, Calls Assassination Rumours 'Fake'

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 10:02 AM (IST)

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed rumours circulating on social media claiming that he had been assassinated.

Responding to a query from an Anadolu Agency correspondent about the viral claims, Netanyahu's office said the reports were false.

When asked whether there was any statement regarding the rumours that Netanyahu had been killed, the office rejected the claims outright.

“These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office said in response.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
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