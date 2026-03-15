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'He's Fine': Netanyahu's Office Dismisses Claims Of His Death, Calls Assassination Rumours 'Fake'
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed rumours circulating on social media claiming that he had been assassinated.
Responding to a query from an Anadolu Agency correspondent about the viral claims, Netanyahu's office said the reports were false.
When asked whether there was any statement regarding the rumours that Netanyahu had been killed, the office rejected the claims outright.
“These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office said in response.
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