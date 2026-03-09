Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film Changes Title From Lahore 1947 To Batwara 1947 - Here’s Why

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Lahore 1947 has been renamed Batwara 1947. Here’s why the makers changed the title, the film’s story and its planned release date.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After delivering strong box office success with war dramas, Sunny Deol is preparing to return to the big screen with another powerful project backed by Aamir Khan’s production house. The highly anticipated film, originally titled ‘Lahore 1947’, has now undergone an important change before its theatrical release.

The makers have decided to rename the film, sparking curiosity among fans. So why was the title altered, and what can audiences expect from this emotional Partition-era story?

Why The Title ‘Lahore 1947’ Was Changed

The much-awaited film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi was initially announced as Lahore 1947. However, the production team has now chosen to revise the title.

According to reports, the filmmakers felt that using the word “Lahore” in the title might create unnecessary complications, particularly in light of the current tensions between India and Pakistan.

Instead of focusing on a single location, the team reportedly wanted a title that reflects the larger emotional and historical impact of the 1947 Partition.

The Film Will Now Release As ‘Batwara 1947’

Industry reports, including information shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani, suggest that the film has officially been renamed ‘Batwara 1947’.

The decision was reportedly taken last week. The new title is intended to capture the broader tragedy and human emotion surrounding the Partition, rather than highlighting one specific city.

What Is The Story Of ‘Batwara 1947’?

The film is inspired by the well-known play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai’ written by Asghar Wajahat.

Set during the turbulent period of the 1947 Partition, the story revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore. After arriving, they are allotted a mansion that once belonged to a Hindu family that had fled during the upheaval.

However, the situation takes a dramatic turn when they discover that a member of the Hindu family is still living in the house and refuses to leave. The unfolding events explore themes of identity, loss and shared humanity during one of the most painful chapters in history.

Star Cast And Release Date

Produced by Aamir Khan, the film features an impressive ensemble cast including:

  • Sunny Deol
  • Preity Zinta
  • Shabana Azmi
  • Karan Deol
  • Ali Fazal
  • Abhimanyu Singh

The Partition-era drama is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 13 August this year.

With a powerful storyline, a celebrated director and a strong cast, ‘Batwara 1947’ is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about historical dramas of the year.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Deol Aamir Khan Productions ENtertainment News Lahore 1947 Batwara 1947
