Border 2 First Reviews Out: Sunny Deol Delivers 'Hindustan Ki Agli Blockbuster'

Sunny Deol-led war drama Border 2 is releasing in theatres today (January 23), and on the eve of the release, the film’s first review was revealed. Trade expert and critic Taran Adarsh took to social media a little after midnight on Friday to share his detailed review of the Anurag Singh film, praising it for its balance of spectacle and sentiment, while calling Sunny ‘the beating heart of the film’.

Border 2 first reviews

Taran shared a detailed Border 2 review on Twitter (now called X), giving it 4.5 stars, and adding, “Border 2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.” The review praised director Anurag Singh for delivering a “thunderous, emotionally charged war epic that stands tall on scale, sincerity, and soul, while honouring the legacy of the cult classic Border.” Taran added that the film is spectacular, but the director balances spectacle with sentiment, ‘while staying true to the spirit of the 1971 war.’ Calling the war sequences ‘breathtaking’, Taran added that action does not seem hollow, and serves both the story and characters’ emotions.

He reserved special praise for the dialogues and music. Calling the dialogues a high point, he wrote, “Dialogues are a major high point – sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic without being jingoistic... Written for big-screen impact, several punchlines are destined to become crowd favourites, triggering applause and whistles across single screens and multiplexes alike. The music is exceptional, with the recreated versions of two iconic tracks from the first part – #GharKabAaoge and #JaateHueLamhon – striking a deep emotional chord in Border 2.”

Director #AnuragSingh delivers a thunderous,… pic.twitter.com/C5Y2SgfBje — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2026

Praise for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh

The review also praised the performances, particularly that of Sunny Deol. “Sunny Deol is the film's beating heart... When he roars, the theatre is sure to erupt, especially when he delivers the power-packed lines... This is vintage Sunny Deol – commanding, righteous, and unforgettable,” Taran wrote, adding, “Varun Dhawan springs a big surprise... He brings intensity, vulnerability, and fire to his role, proving once again that he thrives when backed by strong writing and a well-etched character.”

Calling Diljit Dosanjh ‘a sheer delight to watch in every sequence’ and praising Ahan Shetty for ‘holding his own alongside seasoned performers’, the review praised the other leads too.

Another person who saw the film commented on X, "#VarunDhawan delivers one of the finest performances of his career- his haters and trolls will hide their faces after witnessing this performance. #AhaanShetty and #DiljitDosanjh lend solid support. Anurag Singh’s direction is strong- he has made a good, massy tilm. Worth a dekho."

Someone else commented, "#Border2 brings back the soul of patriotic mass cinema with bigger scale, deeper emotions, and thunderous nationalism 🇮🇳 This is not just a film it’s an emotion-packed battlefield experience made for theatres."

About Border 2

A sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, the 2026 film is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film released in theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day.