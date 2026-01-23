Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBorder 2 First Reviews Out: Sunny Deol Delivers 'Hindustan Ki Agli Blockbuster'

Border 2 First Reviews Out: Sunny Deol Delivers 'Hindustan Ki Agli Blockbuster'

Border 2 first reviews are out. Trade expert Taran Adarsh gives the Sunny Deol-starrer 4.5 stars, calling it an emotional, thunderous war epic ahead of its Republic Day release while others said...

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

Sunny Deol-led war drama Border 2 is releasing in theatres today (January 23), and on the eve of the release, the film’s first review was revealed. Trade expert and critic Taran Adarsh took to social media a little after midnight on Friday to share his detailed review of the Anurag Singh film, praising it for its balance of spectacle and sentiment, while calling Sunny ‘the beating heart of the film’.

Border 2 first reviews

Taran shared a detailed Border 2 review on Twitter (now called X), giving it 4.5 stars, and adding, “Border 2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.” The review praised director Anurag Singh for delivering a “thunderous, emotionally charged war epic that stands tall on scale, sincerity, and soul, while honouring the legacy of the cult classic Border.” Taran added that the film is spectacular, but the director balances spectacle with sentiment, ‘while staying true to the spirit of the 1971 war.’ Calling the war sequences ‘breathtaking’, Taran added that action does not seem hollow, and serves both the story and characters’ emotions.

He reserved special praise for the dialogues and music. Calling the dialogues a high point, he wrote, “Dialogues are a major high point – sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic without being jingoistic... Written for big-screen impact, several punchlines are destined to become crowd favourites, triggering applause and whistles across single screens and multiplexes alike. The music is exceptional, with the recreated versions of two iconic tracks from the first part – #GharKabAaoge and #JaateHueLamhon – striking a deep emotional chord in Border 2.”

 

Praise for Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh

The review also praised the performances, particularly that of Sunny Deol. “Sunny Deol is the film's beating heart... When he roars, the theatre is sure to erupt, especially when he delivers the power-packed lines... This is vintage Sunny Deol – commanding, righteous, and unforgettable,” Taran wrote, adding, “Varun Dhawan springs a big surprise... He brings intensity, vulnerability, and fire to his role, proving once again that he thrives when backed by strong writing and a well-etched character.”

Calling Diljit Dosanjh ‘a sheer delight to watch in every sequence’ and praising Ahan Shetty for ‘holding his own alongside seasoned performers’, the review praised the other leads too.

Another person who saw the film commented on X, "#VarunDhawan delivers one of the finest performances of his career- his haters and trolls will hide their faces after witnessing this performance. #AhaanShetty and #DiljitDosanjh lend solid support. Anurag Singh’s direction is strong- he has made a good, massy tilm. Worth a dekho."

Another commented, "Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review #SunnyDeol."

 

Someone else commented, "#Border2 brings back the soul of patriotic mass cinema with bigger scale, deeper emotions, and thunderous nationalism 🇮🇳 This is not just a film  it’s an emotion-packed battlefield experience made for theatres."

 

 

About Border 2

A sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, the 2026 film is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film released in theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Deol Border 2 Diljit Dosanjh Border 2 Varun Dhawan Border 2 Border 2 Release Border 2 Review Border 2 First Review Border 2 Rating Border 2 Movie Review
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
World
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget