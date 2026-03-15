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HomeNewsWorld'Just For Fun': Trump Warns US Strikes On Iran's Kharg Island Again As Tehran Vows Retaliation

'Just For Fun': Trump Warns US Strikes On Iran's Kharg Island Again As Tehran Vows Retaliation

US President Donald Trump said US strikes had “totally demolished” most of Iran's Kharg Island and warned that additional attacks could follow.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump warned of further strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, "just for fun". He also urged allied nations to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict with Iran showed no signs of easing on Sunday.

The remarks came as Tehran signalled it would intensify its response, while global energy markets remained volatile amid disruptions to oil supplies.

Trump said US strikes had “totally demolished” most of Kharg Island and warned that additional attacks could follow. “We may hit it a few more times just for fun,” he told NBC News.

The US president also said that while Iran appeared willing to negotiate an end to the conflict, Washington was not satisfied with the proposed terms.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet,” Trump said, adding that any agreement would have to be “very solid”.

Trump’s comments signalled a sharp escalation in tone. Earlier, the US administration had maintained that strikes targeted only military facilities on Kharg Island.

The remarks also appeared to undermine diplomatic efforts. According to Reuters, three sources familiar with the matter said the Trump administration had rejected attempts by Middle Eastern allies to initiate negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

Trump Calls For Global Naval Presence At Hormuz

Trump also urged countries dependent on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to contribute naval forces to keep the strategic waterway open.

"The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help - A LOT!" Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

"The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well," he added.

Iran Vows To Keep Strait Closed

Iranian leaders have said the strait would remain closed, a move that has contributed to sharp rises in global energy prices.

The waterway is one of the world’s most critical energy routes, handling a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), US forces conducted “precision strikes” on dozens of military targets in the area while attempting to avoid damage to key oil infrastructure.

Trump, however, claimed the attacks had devastated the island, though he said energy pipelines were left intact because rebuilding them would take years.

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India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump warn about Kharg Island?

President Trump warned of further strikes on Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, stating they could happen 'just for fun'.

What action did President Trump urge allied nations to take regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump urged allied nations to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz and ensure oil passage, with the US offering to help coordinate.

What is Iran's stance on the Strait of Hormuz?

Iranian leaders have stated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, a move that has impacted global energy prices.

What did President Trump say about potential negotiations with Iran?

Trump indicated that Iran wants to make a deal, but he is not satisfied with the current terms, stating any agreement must be 'very solid'.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz United STates Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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