EC To Announce Election Schedule Of Poll-Bound States At 4 PM Today

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The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference today, during which it is likely to announce the election schedule for poll-bound states.

The poll body has scheduled a press conference at 4 pm where the dates for upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be unveiled.

The terms of the legislative assemblies in these regions are due to expire at different points in May and June.

Meanwhile, the final electoral rolls for the four states and Puducherry have already been published following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ lists.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has 294 seats, with the primary contest expected between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Trinamool Congress has been in power in the state since 2011.

In Assam, elections will be held for 126 assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to face the Indian National Congress.

The main contest in Kerala is likely to be between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front for 140 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is also in the race, with the BJP planning to contest around 100 seats, while its allies Bharat Dharma Jana Sena and Twenty20 Party are expected to field candidates in the remaining constituencies.

For the 234-seat assembly in Tamil Nadu, political parties have intensified their campaigns and are finalising seat-sharing arrangements within their respective alliances.

Meanwhile, all 30 constituencies of the 16th Legislative Assembly in Puducherry will go to polls. The Indian National Congress is contesting in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Communist Party of India. The opposition bloc includes the All India NR Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India reviewed preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.