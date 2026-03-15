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HomeElectionEC To Announce Election Schedule Of Poll-Bound States At 4 PM Today

EC To Announce Election Schedule Of Poll-Bound States At 4 PM Today

The poll body has scheduled a press conference at 4 pm, where the dates for upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be unveiled. 

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference today, during which it is likely to announce the election schedule for poll-bound states.

The poll body has scheduled a press conference at 4 pm where the dates for upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be unveiled. 

The terms of the legislative assemblies in these regions are due to expire at different points in May and June.

Meanwhile, the final electoral rolls for the four states and Puducherry have already been published following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ lists.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has 294 seats, with the primary contest expected between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Trinamool Congress has been in power in the state since 2011.

In Assam, elections will be held for 126 assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to face the Indian National Congress.

The main contest in Kerala is likely to be between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front for 140 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is also in the race, with the BJP planning to contest around 100 seats, while its allies Bharat Dharma Jana Sena and Twenty20 Party are expected to field candidates in the remaining constituencies.

For the 234-seat assembly in Tamil Nadu, political parties have intensified their campaigns and are finalising seat-sharing arrangements within their respective alliances.

Meanwhile, all 30 constituencies of the 16th Legislative Assembly in Puducherry will go to polls. The Indian National Congress is contesting in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Communist Party of India. The opposition bloc includes the All India NR Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India reviewed preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the election schedule for the upcoming assembly elections be announced?

The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference today at 4 pm to announce the election schedule for poll-bound states.

Which states and union territories will have assembly elections?

Assembly elections will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

What is the number of seats in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly?

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has 294 seats. The main contest is expected between the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Which political fronts are likely to contest in Kerala?

The main contest in Kerala is likely between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front for 140 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is also participating.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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