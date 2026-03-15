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HomeCitiesDeep Dive | From May-Like Heat In March To Sudden Storms: What's Behind North India’s Erratic Weather?

Deep Dive | From May-Like Heat In March To Sudden Storms: What's Behind North India’s Erratic Weather?

North India witnesses a dramatic weather shift as scorching temperatures give way to thunderstorm alerts. IMD warns of squally winds and changing conditions across several regions.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
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Weather across North India has swung dramatically this March, catching residents and forecasters off guard. After days of unusually high temperatures that made mid-March feel like the peak of summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now warned of thunderstorms and squally winds across several regions.

Cities such as Delhi, along with large parts of Punjab and Haryana, had been grappling with temperatures far above normal. Now, the sudden possibility of storms has created what meteorologists are calling a "weather seesaw."

This abrupt shift isn’t simply a seasonal quirk. Instead, it reflects a complex interaction between intense heat building over the plains and fresh moisture entering the atmosphere, an interaction that could affect public health, farming, and everyday routines.

Record-Breaking Heat Sets The Stage

Over the past week, several parts of Northwest India recorded temperatures 5°C to 7°C higher than usual for this time of year. In multiple pockets of the National Capital Region, the mercury climbed close to 37°C, levels typically seen much later in the summer.

Such early-season heat doesn’t just make afternoons uncomfortable, it also alters atmospheric conditions. When the land heats up this rapidly, it creates a low-pressure zone over the plains, almost like a vacuum pulling air toward it.

This intense heating destabilizes the atmosphere, making it highly reactive once moisture begins to enter the system.

Western Disturbance Sparks The Shift

The key trigger behind the latest alert is the arrival of a fresh Western Disturbance.

These weather systems originate over the Mediterranean region and travel eastward, typically bringing winter and spring rainfall to parts of the Indian subcontinent. Under normal conditions, they provide moderate rain and cooler weather.

However, when a Western Disturbance interacts with land already heated to unusually high levels, the outcome can be far more dramatic.

Cool, moisture-laden winds from the disturbance collide with the hot, dry air lingering over North India. That clash fuels unstable atmospheric conditions, often resulting in sudden squalls, lightning, and patchy rainfall.

What The IMD Alert Means For Residents

For people living across affected regions, the thunderstorm alert signals a sharp but temporary change in weather.

The IMD expects wind speeds to reach 40–50 km/h, conditions strong enough to trigger dust storms, locally known as "andhi," before rainfall settles the dust. Temporary structures and overhead power lines could face stress during these gusty periods.

Commuters may also notice sudden drops in visibility, particularly during the late afternoon or evening hours when storms typically intensify.

While rain will bring relief from the scorching early-March heat, the accompanying thunder and lightning mean it’s safer to stay indoors when storms strike. Meteorologists say the current system could ease heatwave-like conditions for the next 48 to 72 hours, though rising humidity afterward may make the return of warmer weather feel even more uncomfortable.

Farmers Watch The Skies With Concern

Beyond city life, the sudden weather shift carries major implications for agriculture.

Across North India’s key farming belt, wheat crops are currently in the critical grain-filling stage. At this point, the crop is particularly sensitive to temperature changes.

The earlier surge in heat had already raised fears of terminal heat stress, a condition that can shrink grains and lower yields. While cooler weather from rainfall could help reduce heat stress, the risk of hailstorms during strong spring thunderstorms remains a serious concern.

Powerful winds present another threat: lodging, where heavy, nearly mature wheat stalks are knocked flat by gusts. Once flattened, crops become difficult to harvest and more vulnerable to rot.

Because of this uncertainty, agricultural experts are advising farmers to delay irrigation or chemical spraying until the current spell of unstable weather passes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the dramatic weather shift in North India?

A combination of intense early-season heat creating low pressure and the arrival of a moisture-laden Western Disturbance is causing the shift.

What kind of weather can be expected due to the IMD alert?

Residents can expect thunderstorms with squally winds of 40-50 km/h, potentially leading to dust storms, lightning, and patchy rainfall.

How might the current weather affect farmers in North India?

Farmers are concerned about potential damage to wheat crops from lodging caused by strong winds, and the risk of hailstorms during thunderstorms.

Will the approaching storms bring relief from the heat?

Yes, the storms are expected to ease heatwave-like conditions for the next 48 to 72 hours, though increased humidity may follow.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
North India Weather Delhi Weather Update ABP Live Deep Dive IMD Thunderstorm Alert North India Heatwave March Dust Storm Alert Delhi
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