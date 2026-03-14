Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Assi’ Fails At Box Office, Lifetime Collection Around Rs 10 Crore

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Taapsee Pannu’s much-anticipated courtroom drama ‘Assi’, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has unfortunately failed to live up to box office expectations. Despite a promising concept and a talented cast, the film struggled to attract audiences, and its theatrical run is now nearing its end. Here’s a closer look at how ‘Assi’ performed financially and what its lifetime earnings are likely to be.

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Box Office Performance Of ‘Assi’

When ‘Assi’ hit theatres, it faced stiff competition from several new releases as well as films that had been running for a few weeks. This limited its potential for strong box office numbers. The courtroom drama opened with a modest Rs 1 crore and added Rs 6.50 crore in its first week. However, the second week saw a significant drop, with just Rs 2.45 crore added. By the third week, the film’s momentum had all but vanished, earning only Rs 90 lakh, of which Rs 70 lakh came over the weekend. This brought the film’s total net collection in India to Rs 9.85 crore.

Expected Lifetime Collection

Although ‘Assi’ still has one week left in cinemas, with no major releases on the horizon, the daily earnings trend suggests that the film is preparing to wrap up its theatrical run. Based on current projections, it appears the movie will barely cross Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office. To put this in perspective, this is roughly a third of the box office earnings of Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s previous collaboration, ‘Thappad’.

Why ‘Assi’ Turned Out To Be A Flop

While audiences appreciated the story and performances in ‘Assi’, the film didn’t receive the widespread support it needed to succeed commercially. This has firmly placed it in the “flop” category at the box office. Now, attention will turn to its performance on digital platforms, whether it manages to find a second life among viewers remains to be seen. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the film features talented actors such as Kani Kusruti, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, and others in significant roles.