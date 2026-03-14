As of its third week, 'Assi' has collected a total net of Rs 9.85 crore in India. It is projected to barely cross Rs 10 crore.
Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Assi’ Fails At Box Office, Lifetime Collection Around Rs 10 Crore
Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama ‘Assi’ struggles at the box office, with expected lifetime earnings hovering around Rs 10 crore. Full collection breakdown here.
Taapsee Pannu’s much-anticipated courtroom drama ‘Assi’, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has unfortunately failed to live up to box office expectations. Despite a promising concept and a talented cast, the film struggled to attract audiences, and its theatrical run is now nearing its end. Here’s a closer look at how ‘Assi’ performed financially and what its lifetime earnings are likely to be.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Makers Served Legal Notice Over Ranveer Singh’s Sikh Character Shown Smoking; Complainants Seek Edits
Box Office Performance Of ‘Assi’
When ‘Assi’ hit theatres, it faced stiff competition from several new releases as well as films that had been running for a few weeks. This limited its potential for strong box office numbers. The courtroom drama opened with a modest Rs 1 crore and added Rs 6.50 crore in its first week. However, the second week saw a significant drop, with just Rs 2.45 crore added. By the third week, the film’s momentum had all but vanished, earning only Rs 90 lakh, of which Rs 70 lakh came over the weekend. This brought the film’s total net collection in India to Rs 9.85 crore.
Expected Lifetime Collection
Although ‘Assi’ still has one week left in cinemas, with no major releases on the horizon, the daily earnings trend suggests that the film is preparing to wrap up its theatrical run. Based on current projections, it appears the movie will barely cross Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office. To put this in perspective, this is roughly a third of the box office earnings of Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s previous collaboration, ‘Thappad’.
Why ‘Assi’ Turned Out To Be A Flop
While audiences appreciated the story and performances in ‘Assi’, the film didn’t receive the widespread support it needed to succeed commercially. This has firmly placed it in the “flop” category at the box office. Now, attention will turn to its performance on digital platforms, whether it manages to find a second life among viewers remains to be seen. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the film features talented actors such as Kani Kusruti, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, and others in significant roles.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the box office collection of 'Assi'?
Why did 'Assi' underperform at the box office?
The film faced stiff competition from other releases and did not receive widespread audience support, leading to its commercial underperformance.
How does 'Assi's box office performance compare to 'Thappad'?
'Assi' is projected to earn roughly a third of the box office collection of Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's previous film, 'Thappad'.
Who are the main actors in 'Assi'?
The film stars Taapsee Pannu alongside Kani Kusruti, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.