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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla First Review OUT! How Is Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy?

Bhooth Bangla First Review OUT! How Is Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy?

Bhooth Bangla First Review Out! Here’s what the first review says about Priyadarshan’s film starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla' to release April 17; paid previews April 16.
  • First review praises supernatural tale, intriguing backstory, and humor.
  • Akshay Kumar's performance called one of his career-best.
  • Film balances horror, comedy, suspense; expected to thrill 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' fans.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 17. The film will have paid preview shows starting April 16 at 9 PM, and its first review has already surfaced. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has shared his verdict on the film, which is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor.

Bhooth Bangla First Review Out

Ramesh Bala reviewed the film and gave it four stars.

“It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative…,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ALSO READ| Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Earns 95% More Than Rajpal Yadav, 1700% More Than Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi

He also noted that the film keeps viewers engaged through the “unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters”.

‘One Of Akshay Kumar’s Best Performances’

Ramesh Bala also praised the performances of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

“Akshay Kumar delivers one of his career-best performances, effortlessly switching between sharp comic timing and intense moments. His punchlines land perfectly, and his presence drives the film throughout. Supporting him brilliantly are Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, who elevate the first half with their impeccable comic chemistry, making it thoroughly entertaining,” he said.

ALSO READ| Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film Mints Rs 13.84 Lakh Ahead Of April 17 Release

He further added that the film becomes even more gripping after the interval as the story begins to unravel its mysteries, keeping viewers hooked till the end.

“The direction ensures a smooth balance between horror, comedy, and suspense, while the entire cast delivers commendable performances.”

According to Bala, viewers who enjoyed the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa are likely to enjoy Bhooth Bangla as well.

The film was initially scheduled to release on April 10, but was postponed due to Dhurandhar 2. It will now hit theatres from April 16. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bhooth Bangla releasing in theaters?

Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theaters on April 17. Paid preview shows will begin on April 16 at 9 PM.

What is the first review of Bhooth Bangla?

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala gave Bhooth Bangla four stars, calling it a layered supernatural tale with an intriguing backstory and praising the performances.

Who stars in Bhooth Bangla?

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal.

What is the genre of Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla is described as a layered supernatural tale that balances horror, comedy, and suspense.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
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