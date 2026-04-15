Bhooth Bangla First Review OUT! How Is Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla' to release April 17; paid previews April 16.

First review praises supernatural tale, intriguing backstory, and humor.

Akshay Kumar's performance called one of his career-best.

Film balances horror, comedy, suspense; expected to thrill 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' fans.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 17. The film will have paid preview shows starting April 16 at 9 PM, and its first review has already surfaced. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has shared his verdict on the film, which is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor.

Bhooth Bangla First Review Out

Ramesh Bala reviewed the film and gave it four stars.

“It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative…,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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He also noted that the film keeps viewers engaged through the “unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters”.

‘One Of Akshay Kumar’s Best Performances’

Ramesh Bala also praised the performances of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

“Akshay Kumar delivers one of his career-best performances, effortlessly switching between sharp comic timing and intense moments. His punchlines land perfectly, and his presence drives the film throughout. Supporting him brilliantly are Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, who elevate the first half with their impeccable comic chemistry, making it thoroughly entertaining,” he said.

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He further added that the film becomes even more gripping after the interval as the story begins to unravel its mysteries, keeping viewers hooked till the end.

“The direction ensures a smooth balance between horror, comedy, and suspense, while the entire cast delivers commendable performances.”

#BhoothBangla : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding… pic.twitter.com/LcqcfRGM62 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2026

According to Bala, viewers who enjoyed the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa are likely to enjoy Bhooth Bangla as well.

The film was initially scheduled to release on April 10, but was postponed due to Dhurandhar 2. It will now hit theatres from April 16. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal.