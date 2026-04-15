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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film Mints Rs 13.84 Lakh Ahead Of April 17 Release

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film Mints Rs 13.84 Lakh Ahead Of April 17 Release

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bhooth Bangla has started its advance booking. The pre-ticket sales show a slow but steady start as the film gets closer to release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opening day collection is projected between Rs 12 to Rs 16 crore.

After several years, the iconic duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is all set to return with their fantasy horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla. The much-awaited film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on April 17, 2026. Advance booking for the film began on Tuesday morning and has received a decent response so far. But the big question now is whether the film will make it to Akshay Kumar’s top 10 pre-sales post-COVID.

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How Is Bhooth Bangla Performing In Advance Booking?

Priyadarshan is making a comeback to the big screen with his favourite star, Akshay Kumar, and the expectations are quite high. Fans are excited about this dream team reunion, especially with a strong supporting cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi.

The film’s theme is said to be similar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which has further increased excitement among audiences.

Talking about advance booking, according to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has sold around 8,068 tickets so far for its opening day in the 2D format. This has resulted in an advance booking collection of approximately Rs 13.84 lakh. Including blocked seats, the total reaches around Rs 38.97 lakh.

At the moment, the pre-sales pace is slow, but with two days still left for release, there is a strong possibility of a surge in bookings.

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Can Bhoot Bangla Enter Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 Pre-Sales?

Post COVID-19, Akshay Kumar’s films have seen limited box office success. However, his reunion with Priyadarshan has raised hopes for a comeback.

To enter the top 10 list, Bhooth Bangla needs to surpass Kesari Chapter 2, which currently holds a spot with Rs 1.84 crore in advance bookings (excluding blocked seats). The film will need to earn more than this to secure a place.

Here’s a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 advance booking collections (Day 1, post-COVID, excluding blocked seats):

  • Housefull 5 – Rs 8.02 crore
  • Sooryavanshi – Rs 5.35 crore
  • Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – Rs 4.85 crore
  • Samrat Prithviraj – Rs 4.68 crore
  • Sky Force – Rs 3.82 crore
  • OMG 2 – Rs 3.50 crore
  • Bachchhan Paandey – Rs 3.19 crore
  • Ram Setu – Rs 2.32 crore
  • Raksha Bandhan – Rs 1.93 crore
  • Kesari Chapter 2 – Rs 1.84 crore

With positive trends, Bhooth Bangla may come close to this target in the next 24 hours.

Expected Opening Day Collection

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy is expected to open between Rs 12 crore to Rs 16 crore, including Rs 2-3 crore from paid previews.

The film’s performance will largely depend on word of mouth. If audiences respond positively, Bhoot Bangla could see a strong jump in collections soon after release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What must Bhooth Bangla earn to enter Akshay Kumar's top 10 pre-sales post-COVID?

To enter the top 10 list, Bhooth Bangla needs to surpass Kesari Chapter 2, which currently has Rs 1.84 crore in advance bookings (excluding blocked seats).

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Rajpal Yadav Akshay Kumar Wamiqa Gabbi Bhooth Bangla
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