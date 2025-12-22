Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 Release Date Out, Makers Share Major Update

The countdown for Drishyam 3 has officially begun. The makers of the Ajay Devgn-led franchise confirmed the release date of the much-awaited third instalment on Monday morning, revealing that the film will hit theatres on October 2, 2026 — a date that carries deep relevance within the Drishyam universe.

Drishyam 3 set for October 2026 release

The announcement was made through a fresh promo, confirming that Drishyam 3 will arrive nearly four years after Drishyam 2 stormed the box office. Ajay Devgn will once again step into the role of Vijay Salgaonkar, the character that has become synonymous with the franchise’s gripping narrative. Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor have also been confirmed to reprise their roles, while Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav will return as Vijay’s daughters.

There is, however, no clarity yet on whether Akshaye Khanna — who played a key role as a police officer in Drishyam 2 — will be part of the third film. The makers are expected to share an official update on the trailer sometime in 2026. Production is currently underway, with filming likely to conclude in the first half of next year.

The journey of the Drishyam franchise

The Drishyam franchise began with the 2015 Hindi remake of the Malayalam original, chronicling the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, a quiet cable operator from Goa who relies on intelligence and foresight to protect his family after a crime turns their lives upside down. Directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, the first film struck a chord with audiences and went on to collect ₹197 crore worldwide.

Its sequel, released in 2022, expanded the story further and proved to be an even bigger box-office success, earning ₹345 crore globally. The overwhelming response led to the immediate announcement of a third chapter.

Cast, crew and parallel Malayalam release

Drishyam 3 is being directed by Abhishek Pathak and penned by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, headlined by Mammootty, is also expected to release in 2026, setting the stage for another year dominated by the iconic thriller franchise.