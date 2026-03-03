From Tere Naam To Athadu: Cult Classics Return To Theatres In A Mega Re-Release Wave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









The big screen is turning into a time machine. In an era dominated by new releases, some of Indian cinema’s most loved titles are making a powerful comeback to theatres. From romantic dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies to action-packed entertainers and BAFTA-winning storytelling, audiences are getting another chance to relive cinematic magic where it belongs, inside a packed theatre.

Here’s a look at the films driving this nostalgia-fuelled re-release trend.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Returns After Eight Years

The 2018 romantic comedy that reshaped youth-centric Bollywood is heading back to cinemas on March 6, 2026. Directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films, the film originally released on February 23, 2018, and emerged as a surprise blockbuster.

It entered the ₹100 crore club and grossed ₹156 crore worldwide, including ₹139 crore in India alone, becoming one of Kartik Aaryan’s biggest hits. Also starring Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, the film’s mix of bromance, romance and chartbuster music turned it into a modern cult favourite. Now, nearly eight years later, fans will experience that theatrical energy all over again.

Boong Makes History Again

Lakshmipriya Devi’s directorial debut returns to theatres on March 6 following its historic BAFTA win. The film became the first Indian movie to win at the 79th BAFTA Awards, taking home the Best Children’s and Family Film honour. It was also India’s only nomination at the ceremony held at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The makers shared on social media:

“A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March,”

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and others, the story follows a young boy from Manipur who believes bringing his missing father home would be the perfect gift for his mother. The emotional narrative, which triumphed over global contenders like Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco, now returns with a fresh poster.

Athadu Gets An 8K Upgrade

Few Telugu films enjoy the television legacy that Athadu does. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the 2005 film remains a household favourite. Mahesh Babu’s performance as Parthu, coupled with Brahmanandam’s comedy and emotionally grounded storytelling, gave it enduring appeal.

Now, as part of Tollywood’s re-release wave, the film returns to cinemas on the 28th of this month. Legendary producer Murali Mohan confirmed it has been remastered in 8K. He stated, “Athadu has been remastered in 8K and will be loved by the audience,” highlighting strong demand for the re-release over the past two years.

Andaaz Apna Apna Restored In 4K

One of Hindi cinema’s most quoted comedies is set for a grand return on March 6, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 1994 film stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

Restored and remastered in 4K with Dolby 5.1 sound, the cult classic, inspired by the 1972 film Victoria No. 203, once again brings its chaos-filled story of mistaken identities and comic rivalry to the big screen.

Tere Naam Faces Mixed Re-Release Response

The 2003 romantic drama starring Salman Khan has also returned to cinemas. The film originally released on August 15, 2003, and opened at ₹1.9 crore, eventually becoming a box office phenomenon. Over time, Radhe Mohan became one of Salman’s most defining characters.

However, the re-release has struggled to replicate its earlier glory. On its third day, March 1 (Sunday), the film collected ₹30 lakh, up slightly from ₹25 lakh the previous day. Its three-day total stands at ₹75 lakh, far below its original opening momentum.

A Nostalgia Wave Sweeps Theatres

From remastered classics to award-winning emotional dramas, the re-release trend reflects cinema’s lasting power. While box office numbers may vary, one thing is clear, audiences are eager to revisit stories that shaped their movie-going memories.

Theatres this month are not just screening films. They’re reviving eras.