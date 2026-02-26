Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ikkis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dharmendra And Agastya Nanda's War Drama

Agastya Nanda’s war biopic Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is now streaming free on Prime Video. The film tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
After completing its theatrical run, Ikkis has officially made its digital debut. The war biographical drama, which chronicles the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, is now streaming for audiences in India and over 200 countries and territories.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film features Agastya Nanda in the lead role and marks a memorable final on-screen appearance by veteran actor Dharmendra.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film Promo Not AI-Made, Makers Release BTS Video To End Rumours

Ikkis is currently available to stream on Prime Video. While the film was earlier accessible only on a rental basis, it is now included in the platform’s catalogue for subscribers.

Announcing the digital premiere, Prime Video shared a new poster with the caption: “A story that made 21 immortal, forever.”

The Story Of India’s Youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee

At the heart of Ikkis lies the extraordinary yet short life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The 21-year-old officer displayed exceptional bravery during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was martyred in combat and later honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of India’s highest military decoration at the time.

The film revisits his courage, sacrifice and unflinching commitment to duty, bringing a powerful chapter of Indian military history to the screen.

Performances That Leave A Mark

Agastya Nanda’s portrayal of Arun Khetarpal has drawn appreciation from critics and audiences alike. His performance anchors the emotional weight of the narrative.

The film also features Simar Bhatia in her Bollywood debut, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev and Vivaan Shah.

A Moving Tribute To Dharmendra

One of the most talked-about aspects of Ikkis is Dharmendra’s final screen appearance. 

An especially poignant moment comes when he delivers the line: “Zindagi apna raasta bana hi leti hai.”

The scene has resonated deeply with viewers.

Though Agastya Nanda does not maintain a social media presence, his sister Navya Naveli Nanda shared a note on his behalf. Along with a behind-the-scenes image from the sets, the message read: “This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you Arun Khetarpal....Love, Agastya. (sic)”

Box Office Performance

Despite receiving positive reviews, Ikkis faced strong competition during its theatrical run. The film opened at ₹7.28 crore and went on to collect ₹36.89 crore in India as of January 22.

Now, with its OTT release, the film has a renewed opportunity to reach a wider global audience, and to ensure that the story of a 21-year-old hero continues to inspire beyond the big screen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Ikkis online?

Ikkis is now streaming on Prime Video for subscribers in India and over 200 countries and territories.

Who is the film Ikkis about?

Ikkis is a war biographical drama about the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who showed bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Who directed the film Ikkis?

The film Ikkis is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Who plays the lead role in Ikkis?

Agastya Nanda plays the lead role of Arun Khetarpal in the film Ikkis.

Is this Dharmendra's final on-screen appearance?

Yes, Ikkis features a memorable final on-screen appearance by veteran actor Dharmendra.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Video Dharmendra Last Film Ikkis OTT Release Agastya Nanda Film
