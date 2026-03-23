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HomeCitiesFormer Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested In Warehousing Official Suicide Case

Former Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested In Warehousing Official Suicide Case

Police had registered a case of abetment to suicide against Bhullar, his father and his personal assistant following allegations that Randhawa was under pressure before his death.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested by Fatehgarh Sahib Police on Monday in connection with an abetment to suicide case linked to the death of a Punjab Warehousing Corporation official. The case relates to the suicide of Amritsar district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, after which police registered an FIR against Bhullar, his father and his personal assistant. The arrest comes a day after Bhullar resigned from the Punjab Cabinet amid mounting opposition pressure.

Arrest After Resignation

Bhullar was taken into custody by Fatehgarh Sahib Police as part of the investigation into the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was posted as district manager of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

Police had registered a case of abetment to suicide against Bhullar, his father and his personal assistant following allegations that Randhawa was under pressure before his death. The case triggered a political controversy in the state, with opposition parties demanding immediate action against the minister.

Mann Stresses Same Law For All

A day before the arrest, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government would not protect anyone facing serious charges and that the law would take its course.

“We have zero tolerance for corruption. Whether it is our minister or anyone else, the law is the same for everyone. If someone forces another person to take their own life, it is a serious matter and will be investigated,” Mann said.

He said the government had taken similar action earlier as well and would continue to act strictly in such cases.

Randhawa’s death led to sharp reactions from opposition leaders, who alleged that officials were being pressured and demanded Bhullar’s arrest. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further questioning may take place as part of the probe.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
PUNJAB Laljit Singh Bhullar Gagandeep Randhawa's Death
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