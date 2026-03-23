Former Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested In Warehousing Official Suicide Case

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Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested by Fatehgarh Sahib Police on Monday in connection with an abetment to suicide case linked to the death of a Punjab Warehousing Corporation official. The case relates to the suicide of Amritsar district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, after which police registered an FIR against Bhullar, his father and his personal assistant. The arrest comes a day after Bhullar resigned from the Punjab Cabinet amid mounting opposition pressure.

Arrest After Resignation

Bhullar was taken into custody by Fatehgarh Sahib Police as part of the investigation into the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was posted as district manager of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

Police had registered a case of abetment to suicide against Bhullar, his father and his personal assistant following allegations that Randhawa was under pressure before his death. The case triggered a political controversy in the state, with opposition parties demanding immediate action against the minister.

Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar arrested in official's suicide case, say sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2026

Mann Stresses Same Law For All

A day before the arrest, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government would not protect anyone facing serious charges and that the law would take its course.

“We have zero tolerance for corruption. Whether it is our minister or anyone else, the law is the same for everyone. If someone forces another person to take their own life, it is a serious matter and will be investigated,” Mann said.

He said the government had taken similar action earlier as well and would continue to act strictly in such cases.

Randhawa’s death led to sharp reactions from opposition leaders, who alleged that officials were being pressured and demanded Bhullar’s arrest. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further questioning may take place as part of the probe.