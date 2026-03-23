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HomeNewsWorld'Trump Backed Down': Iranian State Television Reacts After US Announces Pause On Strikes

'Trump Backed Down': Iranian State Television Reacts After US Announces Pause On Strikes

The Iranian embassy in Kabul said the decision followed what it called a stern warning from Tehran, adding that any attack would have been met with a strong response.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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Iran on Monday said US President Donald Trump stepped back after issuing threats of strikes on Iranian energy facilities, reacting to Washington’s decision to pause planned attacks for five days. The response came after Trump announced that the United States had postponed strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure following what he described as productive talks with Tehran. Iranian state-linked media and officials claimed the pause came after Tehran issued strong warnings, saying the US move showed it had backed down amid rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Claims US Backed Down

Iran’s reaction came soon after Trump said the US military had been ordered to delay action against Iranian power plants for five days. The Iranian embassy in Kabul said the decision followed what it called a stern warning from Tehran, adding that any attack would have been met with a strong response.

Tasnim news agency also reacted sharply, saying the US president had backed down after Iran made its position clear.

Iranian officials had earlier warned that strikes on its territory would lead to retaliation against American interests and energy facilities across the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had said power plants supplying electricity to US bases could be targeted if Washington carried out its threat. Iran also warned that attacks on its southern coast could lead to sea mines being deployed in the Gulf, which would disrupt major shipping routes.

Trump Announces Five-Day Pause

Trump said he decided to hold back strikes after holding what he called “very good and productive conversations” with Iran over the past two days. In a post on Truth Social, he said the US would postpone attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days while talks continue.

The announcement came days after Trump warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies, or face military action. Iran had earlier threatened to shut the strait in retaliation, raising fears of a wider conflict in the region.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War
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