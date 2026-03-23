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HomeSportsCricketSteve Smith Arrived In Pakistan For PSL Amid Looming Threat From PAK-Based Armed Group - WATCH

Steve Smith Arrived In Pakistan For PSL Amid Looming Threat From PAK-Based Armed Group - WATCH

Defying a " withdraw immediately" warning, Steve Smith has landed in Lahore. As armed groups threaten to disrupt PSL 2026, the PCB battles security fears and a growing player revolt.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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The 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to navigate a high-stakes security landscape as Australian batting icon Steve Smith arrived in Lahore on Monday. His arrival comes at a time of heightened anxiety following a direct public ultimatum from a Pakistan-based armed opposition group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which has explicitly warned overseas stars against participating in the tournament.

Despite the chilling directive for international players to "withdraw immediately," social media footage surfaced showing Smith navigating Lahore airport under heavy guard. Surrounded by a dense layer of security personnel, the former Australian captain’s arrival marks a defiant step toward the tournament's kickoff on March 26, even as the safety of high-profile cricketers remains a global concern.

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The Ultimatum

The group behind the threats, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, issued a statement clarifying that while they do not oppose cricket as a sport, they believe the current security and geopolitical climate in Pakistan makes it an unsuitable host. The group placed the burden of risk squarely on the players and their respective national boards.

A commander of the group told The Sunday Guardian:

"We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens to them, it will not be our responsibility. We have already issued our warning."

When questioned on their potential response to players like Smith who have ignored the warning, the group added a vow to disrupt the tournament. They claimed they would do everything within their capacity to ensure the matches do not take place and that international stars are prevented from taking to the field.

The PCB's Double Crisis

Beyond the physical security threats, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly facing a growing administrative crisis. According to reliable sources, the board is struggling with a wave of contract breaches as some overseas players have opted to pull out at the eleventh hour.

The situation is further complicated as some players remaining in the draft are reportedly demanding last-minute pay raises, citing the "fragile situation" in the region and the ongoing West Asian conflict as justification for higher risk premiums. Several cricketers have openly breached their PSL commitments to join the IPL, which begins just two days after the PSL's opening match. For now, the PCB remains focused on ensuring the tournament starts on schedule. Sources indicate the board has not yet decided on legal or disciplinary action against those who have withdrawn for "personal reasons" or opted for the IPL instead.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Steve Smith arrive in Pakistan for the PSL?

Yes, Steve Smith arrived in Lahore on Monday for the 2026 Pakistan Super League despite security concerns and threats.

Who issued the threats against overseas players in the PSL?

A Pakistan-based armed opposition group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, issued an ultimatum warning overseas stars against participating in the tournament.

What is Jamaat-ul-Ahrar's stated reason for the threats?

The group believes the current security and geopolitical climate in Pakistan makes it an unsuitable host for the tournament, despite not opposing cricket itself.

What administrative issues is the Pakistan Cricket Board facing?

The PCB is dealing with contract breaches as some overseas players have withdrawn last minute, and others are demanding pay raises due to perceived risks.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Steve Smith PSL 2026 PSL Terror Threat
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