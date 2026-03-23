Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing, AIADMK To Lead Alliance

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The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the AIADMK-led alliance deciding the distribution of constituencies among its partners. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the formula at a joint press conference in Chennai, attended by Union minister Piyush Goyal and leaders of allied parties. The announcement sets the stage for a direct contest with the DMK-led alliance in the 234-member Assembly election scheduled next month across the state.

Seat Deal Announced

Under the agreement, the AIADMK will contest the majority of seats in the 234-member Assembly, while BJP will contest 27 seats, PMK 18, AMMK 11.

Leaders of the alliance described the arrangement as a united effort to challenge the ruling DMK-led front in the upcoming election.

NDA announces seat sharing for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; BJP to contest on 27 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi on 18 seats, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam on 11 seats: AIADMK https://t.co/wvu35CVxH3

— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026

Smaller Parties Seek Share

Separately, PNK founder AC Shanmugam said he has conveyed to the BJP leadership that his party is willing to contest a few constituencies under the lotus symbol as part of the alliance.

Referring to his past electoral performance in Vellore, Shanmugam said he had secured significant votes when contesting with BJP and AIADMK support in previous elections and expressed confidence about contesting again as part of the NDA.

He said the proposal had been shared with Piyush Goyal and discussions were continuing on the number of seats.

Poll Date Announced

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The term of the present 234-member Assembly ends on May 10.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes Congress and other regional parties, and the NDA led by the AIADMK along with BJP, PMK and other allies.