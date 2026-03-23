'Disruption In Strait Of Hormuz Not Acceptable': PM Modi’s Strong Message In Parliament

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday informed the Lok Sabha about the challenges facing India due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying the situation in the region remains worrying and has created unexpected difficulties for the country. He said the war has continued for more than three weeks and any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would be unacceptable, as the route is crucial for India’s trade and energy supplies. PM added that India is in touch with all concerned countries and is closely monitoring developments in the region.

Concerns Over Hormuz Route

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said India believes dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to resolve the conflict and that war is not in the interest of humanity. He said India has been urging all sides to end the hostilities through peaceful means.

At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that attacks on commercial ships and any obstruction in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be accepted, as the region is vital for India’s economic interests. He noted that India has strong trade relations with countries involved in the conflict and that a large portion of the country’s crude oil and gas supplies passes through the affected area.

He also pointed out that the region is important because of the large Indian presence in Gulf countries. Nearly one crore Indians live and work in the region, and many Indian crew members are employed on commercial ships operating in these waters.

Indians Evacuated, Help Ongoing

The Prime Minister said the government has been providing assistance to Indians stranded in the conflict zone since the beginning of the war. He said he has spoken to leaders of several West Asian countries, who have assured full support for the safety of Indian citizens.

According to PM, all Indian missions in the affected countries are working round the clock to help citizens, and control rooms and emergency helplines have been set up both in India and abroad.

He said the safety of Indians remains the government’s top priority. So far, more than 3.72 lakh Indians have returned safely, including around 1,000 people evacuated from Iran, many of them medical students. He also said CBSE examinations in Indian schools in Gulf countries have been cancelled to ensure students do not face difficulties.