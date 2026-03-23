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HomeNewsWorldTrump Claims US In Contact With ‘Top Person’ In Iran, Refuses To Name Him

Trump Claims US In Contact With ‘Top Person’ In Iran, Refuses To Name Him

Trump added that there had been no recent communication from Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and that it was not known whether he was currently in control.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump said Washington is in contact with a “top person” in Iran amid rising tensions, but gave no details about the individual and suggested the country’s leadership situation was unclear. Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed much of Iran’s leadership had been wiped out and said it was difficult to identify who was currently in charge. His remarks came even as Iran denied that any talks were taking place with the United States, with Tehran saying the statements were aimed at creating pressure while regional efforts to reduce tensions continue.

Trump Mentions ‘Top Person’

Trump said the United States is in contact with a senior Iranian figure involved in talks but did not name the person, describing him as the most respected leader currently handling affairs in Tehran. He clarified that the individual is not the Supreme Leader and suggested the leadership situation in Iran remains unclear after what he claimed was the elimination of several senior figures.

He added that there had been no recent communication from Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and that it was not known whether he was currently in control. Trump added that the US was dealing with people who appear to be running the system at the moment, indicating uncertainty over who holds authority.

He also said he did not want Iran’s leader to be killed and suggested that nobody was eager to take charge in the present situation. Trump added that contacts had taken place involving White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and said foreign ministers from regional countries had also been in touch with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran Rejects Talk Claims

Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied that any dialogue with Washington was underway. In a statement carried by the semi-official Mehr news agency, Tehran said Trump’s remarks were intended to create political pressure and buy time.

The statement said some regional countries had tried to reduce tensions, but added that their concerns should be directed at Washington, which it described as the side responsible for the current conflict.

Iran also said it would continue its defence until deterrence is achieved, signalling that the standoff remains unresolved despite claims from the US side about possible contacts.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran Israel War Mojtaba Khamenei Iran War
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